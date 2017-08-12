West Point graduate Chris Rowley dazzles in Major League debut

On the night before his big league debut, Blue Jays’ pitcher Chris Rowley tried to wrap his head around the milestone he was about to set. “It’s something that I’m not sure I really understand the magnitude of,” he told reporters Friday. “I’m not sure I ever will, but it’s something I’m trying to digest a little bit. It’s something I’ve tried to appreciate, but at the same time I have a job to do.” The 26-year-old right-hander became the first West Point graduate to pitch in Major League Baseball when he stepped on the mound during Saturday’s game against the Pirates.
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, Rowley had only pitched 32 2/3 innings at any professional level. He served a two-year commitment to the U.S. Army in 2014 and 2015 and was eligible for early release before returning to a career in pro ball, though he’s still technically on individual ready reserve. His stuff impressed in High-A Dunedin, where he issued a 3.49 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 6.3 SO/9 over 123 2/3 innings in 2016. In 2017, he quickly ascended the rungs of Toronto’s minor league system, earning a combined 6-6 record and 2.29 ERA in back-to-back gigs with Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.
When fellow Toronto right-hander Cesar Valdez hit the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder impingement, the latest in a long line of injuries to befall the Blue Jays’ rotation, Rowley got the call he had been waiting for. He stepped into his role with ease on Saturday afternoon, striking out three batters and allowing five hits, a walk and a run over 5 1/3 solid innings against the Pirates.
Backed by a seven-run outpouring from the Blue Jays, Rowley not only made a favorable impression on his new team, but notched his first Major League win, too. He was excused in the sixth inning after working into a jam, and walked off the field to a standing ovation from the 46,179 fans in attendance at Rogers Centre.
“This is the dream,” said Rowley. “That was a really special moment, and I wanted to make sure that I took it in. I didn’t want to just put my head down and go into the dugout, I wanted to make sure that I enjoyed it.”
The Rockies inked first baseman Ryan Howard to a minor league contract on Saturday, per a team announcement. Howard signed a minors deal with the Braves at the start of the 2017 season, but was released by the team in May after an 11-game stint in Triple-A Gwinnett.
The 37-year-old infielder has yet to find a landing place in the big leagues after capping a 13-year run with the Phillies in 2016. His final season in the majors yielded uneven results, pairing an impressive 25 home runs with a less impressive .196/.257/.453 batting line in 362 PA.
While he’s far-removed from the 50+ homer, .300+ average of his peak years in Philadelphia, Howard could still bring some veteran experience and modest power potential to the plate in Colorado. Should he secure a spot on the active roster come September, he figures to slot in behind starting first baseman Mark Reynolds, who’s already mashing .278/.363/.504 with 23 homers and an .867 OPS, and No. 3 infield prospect Ryan McMahon.
FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that the Brewers are acquiring second baseman Neil Walker from the Braves. Walker cleared revocable waivers last week and was eligible to be traded to any team in the league, though neither team has officially confirmed the deal yet.
The 31-year-old infielder missed a significant chunk of the season after rehabbing a partial tear in his left hamstring and was activated from the 10-day disabled list just three days before the trade deadline. While a deadline deal with the Yankees was in the works, it fell through at the last minute due to concerns about his medical records. Walker was quick to reassure reporters that he had made a full return to health prior to any trade discussions, however, and called the Yankees’ concerns “a non-story.” Whether his medicals revealed an underlying issue or just gave the Yankees a plausible out after trading for the Athletics’ Sonny Gray is unknown, but the Brewers don’t appear to have the same hang-ups this time around.
Walker is in his second season with the Mets and slashed .264/.339/.442 with 10 home runs and a .780 OPS over 299 PA in 2017. He’s seen a sizable dip in both his playing time and production value this year, but could give Milwaukee some much-needed infield depth as they try to leapfrog the Cardinals and Cubs for the division lead.