Watch: Giancarlo Stanton clubs his 40th home run

Giancarlo Stanton unleashed his 40th home run of the season on Friday night, a new career high mark and about two home runs shy of a new franchise record, too. The milestone blast came in the sixth inning of the Marlins’ 6-3 showstopper against the Rockies, kicking off a late-game rally that shifted Colorado to a mere half-game lead in the National League wild card standings.
Per Statcast, Stanton muscled the ball an estimated 433 feet to center field. The solo shot marked his seventh homer in his last 10 games; with just two more, he’ll tie Gary Sheffield for most single-season home runs in the Marlins’ 25-year history. Sheffield hit the mark in 1996 on a fifth-inning pitch off of the Expos’ Mark Leiter.
Stanton wasn’t the only one to collect a milestone hit during the Marlins’ win, either. Nolan Arenado took Jon Gray deep with a two-run shot in the third inning, plating Charlie Blackmon for his 100th RBI of the season. He’s the first player to reach 100 RBI in 2017 and has now collected at least 100 RBI in each of his last three seasons.
The Marlins completed their rally with a J.T. Realmuto sac fly, Derek Dietrich RBI single and Tomas Telis two-run triple, earning their 54th win of the year and scooting the Rockies a full 16.5 games back of the NL West-leading Dodgers. They currently rank second in the NL East, but sit 14.5 games behind the Nationals and an even 10 games back of a wild card berth.
On the heels of James Paxton‘s latest disabled list assignment, the Mariners added some left-handed depth to their farm system with 31-year-old lefty Andrew Albers, whom they reportedly acquired from the Braves for cash considerations on Friday (via David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution). Albers signed a minor league contract with Atlanta over the offseason but had yet to crack the major leagues this season. The teams have not officially confirmed the deal.
The veteran southpaw went 12-3 in 26 appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017, logging a respectable 2.61 ERA, 1.4 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 over 120 2/3 innings. While he has extensive minor league experience, he’s seen limited time in the majors after playing through several short gigs with the Twins and Blue Jays from 2014-2016.
Still, the Mariners are hurting for healthy left-handed pitchers, and Albers appears to fit that particular bill. He’ll report to Triple-A Tacoma and could see some time in Seattle if Paxton’s DL stint stretches longer than expected — or, baseball gods forbid, another Mariners’ starter gets derailed due to injury.
The Mariners rolled into a wild card spot on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean they’re postseason-ready. Case in point: left-handed ace James Paxton was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday after sustaining a strained left pectoral muscle during Thursday’s start against the Angels. With seven weeks remaining in the regular season, a two-way tie for the second wild card and at least four more American League teams on the verge of playoff contention, this isn’t the moment you want to see your rotation begin to weaken.
MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports that Paxton is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks, by which point the makeup of the AL wild card standings could look very different. The southpaw is serving his second stint on the 10-day DL after sustaining a forearm strain earlier in the season, and worked up to an impressive 2.78 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 10.4 SO/9 following a relatively quick recovery period. No long-term replacement for Paxton has been announced, but right-hander Andrew Moore was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move and will pitch out of the bullpen until the Mariners need a spot starter on Tuesday.
Add Paxton’s pectoral strain to Felix Hernandez‘s shoulder bursitis, Hisashi Iwakuma‘s shoulder inflammation and Drew Smyly‘s Tommy John surgery, and it’s difficult to picture a playoff scenario where the Mariners take the rest of the American League by storm — or at all. They’ve utilized 34 different pitchers this season, the most in Major League Baseball, and will have to get creative in order to remain competitive this fall. Adding another starting pitcher via trade isn’t necessarily out of the question, but finding an affordable starter of Paxton’s caliber will be next-to-impossible.