Report: Brewers to acquire Neil Walker from Mets

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that the Brewers are acquiring second baseman Neil Walker from the Braves. Walker cleared revocable waivers last week and was eligible to be traded to any team in the league, though neither team has officially confirmed the deal yet.

The 31-year-old infielder missed a significant chunk of the season after rehabbing a partial tear in his left hamstring and was activated from the 10-day disabled list just three days before the trade deadline. While a deadline deal with the Yankees was in the works, it fell through at the last minute due to concerns about his medical records. Walker was quick to reassure reporters that he had made a full return to health prior to any trade discussions, however, and called the Yankees’ concerns “a non-story.” Whether his medicals revealed an underlying issue or just gave the Yankees a plausible out after trading for the Athletics’ Sonny Gray is unknown, but the Brewers don’t appear to have the same hang-ups this time around.

Walker is in his second season with the Mets and slashed .264/.339/.442 with 10 home runs and a .780 OPS over 299 PA in 2017. He’s seen a sizable dip in both his playing time and production value this year, but could give Milwaukee some much-needed infield depth as they try to leapfrog the Cardinals and Cubs for the division lead.

Follow @wcoastfangirl