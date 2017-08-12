Report: Brewers to acquire Neil Walker from Mets

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that the Brewers are acquiring second baseman Neil Walker from the Braves. Walker cleared revocable waivers last week and was eligible to be traded to any team in the league, though neither team has officially confirmed the deal yet.
The 31-year-old infielder missed a significant chunk of the season after rehabbing a partial tear in his left hamstring and was activated from the 10-day disabled list just three days before the trade deadline. While a deadline deal with the Yankees was in the works, it fell through at the last minute due to concerns about his medical records. Walker was quick to reassure reporters that he had made a full return to health prior to any trade discussions, however, and called the Yankees’ concerns “a non-story.” Whether his medicals revealed an underlying issue or just gave the Yankees a plausible out after trading for the Athletics’ Sonny Gray is unknown, but the Brewers don’t appear to have the same hang-ups this time around.
Walker is in his second season with the Mets and slashed .264/.339/.442 with 10 home runs and a .780 OPS over 299 PA in 2017. He’s seen a sizable dip in both his playing time and production value this year, but could give Milwaukee some much-needed infield depth as they try to leapfrog the Cardinals and Cubs for the division lead.
The Yankees’ rotation has been roughed up by all manner of injuries this week, from CC Sabathia‘s knee inflammation to a 10-day DL assignment for Masahiro Tanaka‘s shoulder. Rookie starter Jordan Montgomery joined the ranks of injured pitchers after taking a batting practice line drive to the back of his head on Saturday.
According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Montgomery was signing autographs down the right field line when the Red Sox’ Sandy Leon inadvertently struck him with the ball. While shaken, he remained conscious and was evaluated by the club’s medical staff, who eventually cleared him for his scheduled start on Sunday. Whether the Yankees stick to that decision remains to be seen; head injuries are nothing to mess around with, and the team has been through enough trauma with their rotation this week.
Montgomery, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday to cover CC Sabathia’s spot in the rotation. The rookie left-hander went 7-6 in 21 starts for the big league club earlier this season, carrying a 4.05 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 through 115 2/3 innings.
The Marlins are soon to be under new management, as current owner Jeffrey Loria reportedly agreed to a $1.2 billion sale on Friday. There are still some kinks to be worked out, like the approval of the remaining 29 MLB teams, the future of the team’s star players and the level of involvement from investor and former MLB infielder Derek Jeter, but at least one rumored change involves the Marlins’ infamous home run sculpture. Per FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, the center field eyesore (or Lisa Frank tribute, depending on your perspective) will likely be removed when the Sherman-Jeter group officially takes over.
The $2.5 million sculpture was commissioned from American multimedia artist Red Grooms and has been a staple of Marlins Park during its five-year lifespan. It’s helped commemorate everything from Jose Fernandez‘s explosive first home run
to Giancarlo Stanton‘s walk-off grand slam
to Aaron Judge’s spectacular show at the 2017 Home Run Derby (albeit without the colorful display).
Whether this is an isolated move or the start of a serious rebranding effort remains to be seen, but, like the removal of Tal’s Hill at the start of the 2017 season, it looks like another of baseball’s lovable quirks is destined for the scrap heap.
RIP, home run sculpture. You were gone too soon.