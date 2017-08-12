Jordan Montgomery was struck in the head by a line drive while signing autographs

The Yankees’ rotation has been roughed up by all manner of injuries this week, from CC Sabathia‘s knee inflammation to a 10-day DL assignment for Masahiro Tanaka‘s shoulder. Rookie starter Jordan Montgomery joined the ranks of injured pitchers after taking a batting practice line drive to the back of his head on Saturday.
According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Montgomery was signing autographs down the right field line when the Red Sox’ Sandy Leon inadvertently struck him with the ball. While shaken, he remained conscious and was evaluated by the club’s medical staff, who eventually cleared him for his scheduled start on Sunday. Whether the Yankees stick to that decision remains to be seen; head injuries are nothing to mess around with, and the team has been through enough trauma with their rotation this week.
Montgomery, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday to cover CC Sabathia’s spot in the rotation. The rookie left-hander went 7-6 in 21 starts for the big league club earlier this season, carrying a 4.05 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 through 115 2/3 innings.
The Marlins are soon to be under new management, as current owner Jeffrey Loria reportedly agreed to a $1.2 billion sale on Friday. There are still some kinks to be worked out, like the approval of the remaining 29 MLB teams, the future of the team’s star players and the level of involvement from investor and former MLB infielder Derek Jeter, but at least one rumored change involves the Marlins’ infamous home run sculpture. Per FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, the center field eyesore (or Lisa Frank tribute, depending on your perspective) will likely be removed when the Sherman-Jeter group officially takes over.
The $2.5 million sculpture was commissioned from American multimedia artist Red Grooms and has been a staple of Marlins Park during its five-year lifespan. It’s helped commemorate everything from Jose Fernandez‘s explosive first home run
to Giancarlo Stanton‘s walk-off grand slam
to Aaron Judge’s spectacular show at the 2017 Home Run Derby (albeit without the colorful display).
Whether this is an isolated move or the start of a serious rebranding effort remains to be seen, but, like the removal of Tal’s Hill at the start of the 2017 season, it looks like another of baseball’s lovable quirks is destined for the scrap heap.
RIP, home run sculpture. You were gone too soon.
The Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation, the team announced Saturday. The assignment is retroactive to August 9, though Pedroia has been battling soreness and swelling in his knee since late July. In a corresponding move, left-hander Robby Scott was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and will assume Pedroia’s spot on the roster.
It’s been a rough year for Pedroia, who’s been repeatedly sidelined with a knee contusion, wrist sprain and rib issues since the start of the season. While the frequent injuries have cut into his playing time, he’s been productive when healthy, slashing .303/.378/.406 with six home runs over 388 PA.
Manager John Farrell told reporters that he doesn’t expect the injury to be season-ending, but the club intends to take things slow with their starting second baseman to ensure a full recovery. In the interim, Eduardo Nunez will continue to handle the keystone. Nunez was acquired from the Giants prior to the trade deadline and has mashed .407/.439/.741 with four home runs and a 1.179 OPS in 57 PA since his arrival in Boston.