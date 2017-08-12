Bryce Harper was carried off the field with a knee injury

The Nationals and Giants braved a slippery field on Saturday night and came out worse for wear after Bryce Harper sustained a knee injury while trying to beat out a grounder in the first inning. Harper’s left foot slid on the first base bag, sending the right fielder sprawling and clutching his knee. He was unable to put weight on his left leg following the incident and had to be carried off the field by team trainers.
The Nationals have yet to announce a formal diagnosis, but it doesn’t look good for their star outfielder. Harper has been relatively healthy this season and missed just three days with mild groin soreness back in May. Should the knee injury necessitate a trip to the disabled list, it’ll be his first stint on the DL since undergoing thumb surgery in 2014.
Following the mishap, Brian Goodwin covered right field while Andrew Stevenson entered the game to take over in center field. The Nationals currently lead the Giants 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning.
Eric Thames has dominated the Brewers’ offense this season, returning from a three-year stint in Korea Baseball Organization to mash 26 home runs in an expectation-defying performance. While he’s still quite a few dingers shy of league-leader Giancarlo Stanton, he collected his 27th homer of the season against Reds’ right-hander Kevin Shackelford on Saturday, postmarking a 2-1 heater to the top of the left field wall and tying the game 5-5 in the sixth:
The home run not only positioned the Brewers for a win, but marked the 10th blast Thames has delivered against the Reds. Per MLB.com’s Carson Mason, it’s a new franchise record for the most single-season home runs by a Brewers player against any single opponent.
Thames’ record-setting home run was followed by three shutdown innings from both bullpens, during which neither the Reds nor the Brewers were able to capitalize on run-scoring opportunities in the eighth and ninth. They’re currently tied 5-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning.
The Rockies inked first baseman Ryan Howard to a minor league contract on Saturday, per a team announcement. Howard signed a minors deal with the Braves at the start of the 2017 season, but was released by the team in May after an 11-game stint in Triple-A Gwinnett.
The 37-year-old infielder has yet to find a landing place in the big leagues after capping a 13-year run with the Phillies in 2016. His final season in the majors yielded uneven results, pairing an impressive 25 home runs with a less impressive .196/.257/.453 batting line in 362 PA.
While he’s far-removed from the 50+ homer, .300+ average of his peak years in Philadelphia, Howard could still bring some veteran experience and modest power potential to the plate in Colorado. Should he secure a spot on the active roster come September, he figures to slot in behind starting first baseman Mark Reynolds, who’s already mashing .278/.363/.504 with 23 homers and an .867 OPS, and No. 3 infield prospect Ryan McMahon.