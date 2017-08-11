White Sox, Diamondbacks make minor trade

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

There was a small deal on a slow day as the Chicago White Sox announced that they’ve acquired minor league right-hander Ryan Burr from the Arizona Diamondbacks for international signing bonus pool money.

Burr was a fifth round pick of the Dbacks in 2015. He’s not a top prospect and has not played above A-ball. He’s probably overqualified for A-ball, however, as he’s struck out 29 batters in 25 innings pitched, walking only six and allowing only two earned runs in 17 games at Visalia. Maybe he becomes something, maybe he doesn’t. The White Sox obviously think it’s worth a little international bonus money to find out.

Or maybe they just did it for the yuks:

The organization was wide enough for both Hamilton and Burr. pic.twitter.com/KPgJdDSdqf — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 11, 2017

They were not going to throw away their shot at making a good tweet, I guess.

