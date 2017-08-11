The Nats-Giants brawl likely ended Michael Morse’s career

Giants’ infielder/outfielder Michael Morse is likely out for the remainder of the season, reports Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Morse sustained a concussion and bruised ribs following a collision with Jeff Samardzija during the infamous Hunter Strickland/Bryce Harper brawl back in May, and it appears that he has not yet made a full recovery. He’s expected to join the team on their road trip in Miami next week, but his chances of making a full comeback — in this season or any other — seem slim to none at this point.

Prior to the Memorial Day melee, Morse slashed an underwhelming .194/.250/.306 with one home run in 40 PA with San Francisco. Even before he inadvertently used his head to block Samardzija from sucker punching Harper, it looked like 2017 would be the final encore to a 13-year Major League career, one that had petered out after the 35-year-old took a six-game gig with the 2016 Pirates.

He was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 8 but, as of August 11, has yet to take any kind of rehab assignment with the team. According to the Mercury News’ Andrew Baggarly, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that he does not intend to reinstate Morse on the active roster come September, a decision that will likely bring Morse’s career to its unfortunate and unusual end. The rest of the Giants, meanwhile, are scheduled to take on the Nationals in their first meeting since that holiday weekend, and will kick off a three-game set in Washington on Friday at 7:05 ET.

