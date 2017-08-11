Report: Jeff Loria agrees to sell the Marlins to Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman for $1.2 billion

The Miami Herald reports that Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the team for $1.2 billion to a group led by New York businessman Bruce Sherman and, more interestingly for baseball fans, former Yankees star Derek Jeter.
The Herald reports that Major League Baseball is supposed to receive the formal agreement today.
While Jeter has gotten all of the press until now, Sherman, a venture capitalist, is the money man and will be the “control person,” which is MLB’s term for the owner who makes all the decisions for the club. It is he who will be referred to as the team’s owner. Jeter, while wealthy by baseball player standards, could not carry the majority of cost. He’ll be in charge of business operations and baseball operations, the Herald reports. How hands-on he will be remains to be determined.
The Marlins: owned, in a way, by Derek Jeter. Managed by Don Mattingly. I wonder what a Yankee fan in a coma since 1999 would think about such a thing.
Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is set to begin a rehab assignment in A-ball on Saturday.
Kiermaier, who fractured his hip in early June, will DH twice this weekend and then play the field on Tuesday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Rays in time for next weekend’s series against the Mariners. The same Mariners, it should be noted, with whom the Rays are currently tied for the second Wild Card.
Kiermaier was hitting .258/.329/.408 when he went down. Getting his bat — and, more importantly, his glove — back in the lineup will boost the Rays in their quest for a playoff spot.
There was a small deal on a slow day as the Chicago White Sox announced that they’ve acquired minor league right-hander Ryan Burr from the Arizona Diamondbacks for international signing bonus pool money.
Burr was a fifth round pick of the Dbacks in 2015. He’s not a top prospect and has not played above A-ball. He’s probably overqualified for A-ball, however, as he’s struck out 29 batters in 25 innings pitched, walking only six and allowing only two earned runs in 17 games at Visalia. Maybe he becomes something, maybe he doesn’t. The White Sox obviously think it’s worth a little international bonus money to find out.
Or maybe they just did it for the yuks:
They were not going to throw away their shot at making a good tweet, I guess.