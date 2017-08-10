There appears to be some drama between the Yankees and Mets

The Indians acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets on Wednesday evening. The Yankees were also reportedly in the mix for Bruce, but the club wasn’t willing to take on the remainder of Bruce’s salary, and the Mets weren’t willing to assume it, either, despite the Yankees offering “multiple prospects.”
That news circulated on Thursday, which apparently frustrated an unnamed Mets official. Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, that official said, “If they would give us something of [bleeping] value, maybe we would make a deal.”
A different Mets official said, “When we were looking for players last year, the Yankees weren’t exactly rushing to return our calls.”
Puma adds that the Mets and Yankees nearly had a deal in place last week involving second baseman Neil Walker, but the Yankees nixed the deal over Walker’s medicals. The Mets believe that the Yankees nixed the deal after acquiring starter Sonny Gray from the Athletics and used Walker’s medicals as an excuse.
That there is bad blood between the Yankees and Mets isn’t surprising. However, these two teams that play in baseball’s largest media market are now bickering over a few million dollars and assumed nefarious intent. This is some high school level drama and neither team looks good coming out of the dust-up.
Newsday’s Marc Carig reports that the Mets will promote first base prospect Dominic Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas to the majors on Friday.
Smith, 22, is the Mets’ No. 2 prospect behind Amed Rosario, according to MLB Pipeline. At Triple-A this season, Smith hit .330/.386/.519 with 16 home runs and 76 RBI in 500 plate appearances. He is also well-regarded for his defense at first base.
The Mets recently traded Lucas Duda to the Rays and Jay Bruce to the Indians, opening up more space for the Mets’ younger players. Despite struggling, Rosario has played every day at shortstop since being called up at the beginning of the month. Smith, too, should see regular playing time at first base.
Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr, currently on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, isn’t expected back until September, MLB.com’s Ben Harris reports. The Phillies just called up 1B/OF Rhys Hoskins from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, which will help in the meantime.
Altherr, 26, has hit .285/.357/.536 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI in 336 plate appearances this season. He’s been one of the few bright spots on the Phillies thus far — he leads the team in adjusted OPS among hitters to have taken at least 100 trips to the plate.
Hoskins had played first base exclusively throughout his professional career, but moved into the outfield earlier this week and passed muster, warranting a promotion to the majors. He hit 29 home runs and drove in 91 runs at Triple-A this year.