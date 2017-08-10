Phillies call up slugger Rhys Hoskins

CSNPhilly’s Jim Salisbury reports that slugging minor leaguer Rhys Hoskins will be called up by the Phillies today.

Hoskins, the Phillies’ fifth round pick in the 2014 draft out of Cal State Sacramento, has shown in the minors that he has nothing left to prove with his bat. He’s hitting .284/.385/.581 with 29 homers and 91 RBI this season at Lehigh Valley and last year he hit .281/.377/.566 with 38 homers and drove in 116 at Double-A. He’s 24 now, so it’s time for him to be in the majors.

The problem has been where to play him. He’s a first baseman, but Tommy Joseph is getting the reps at first for the Phillies, who may trade him in the offseason and thus want to showcase him. To that end they’ve had Hoskins working in left field. He hasn’t played there since college, but with Aaron Altherr injured and, frankly, the Phillies games not really mattering anymore, there’s no reason not to plug Hoskins in out there and let him face big league pitching.

