Lance Lynn stays in the game somehow after taking a line drive off of his head

The Cardinals and starter Lance Lynn had a scary moment in the top of the third inning against the Royals on Thursday evening. Lorenzo Cain squarely hit a 1-2 fastball from Lynn right back up the middle, striking the hurler in the head. The ball ricocheted all the way into right-center field.
Lynn stayed in the game, somehow. He finished the evening giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks with three strikeouts in six innings.
Vince Velasquez recorded outs on the first two Mets batters he faced in the first inning of Thursday evening’s start, but went on to have a 32-pitch frame. Yoenis Cespedes doubled, Michael Conforto walked, and Wilmer Flores bashed a three-run home run. After Jose Reyes doubled, Velasquez got out of the inning when Travis d'Arnaud lined out. Mark Leiter took the mound to start the second inning.
Velasquez has averaged about 94 MPH on his fastball this season, but he topped out at 92 MPH tonight. The right-hander missed a month and a half earlier this season with a right elbow flexor strain.
After Thursday’s performance, Velasquez is carrying a 5.13 ERA with a 68/34 K/BB ratio over 72 innings. He was the biggest name in the Phillies’ haul coming from the Astros in the Ken Giles trade.
The Phillies should have more on Velasquez’s status later tonight.
The Indians acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets on Wednesday evening. The Yankees were also reportedly in the mix for Bruce, but the club wasn’t willing to take on the remainder of Bruce’s salary, and the Mets weren’t willing to assume it, either, despite the Yankees offering “multiple prospects.”
That news circulated on Thursday, which apparently frustrated an unnamed Mets official. Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, that official said, “If they would give us something of [bleeping] value, maybe we would make a deal.”
A different Mets official said, “When we were looking for players last year, the Yankees weren’t exactly rushing to return our calls.”
Puma adds that the Mets and Yankees nearly had a deal in place last week involving second baseman Neil Walker, but the Yankees nixed the deal over Walker’s medicals. The Mets believe that the Yankees nixed the deal after acquiring starter Sonny Gray from the Athletics and used Walker’s medicals as an excuse.
That there is bad blood between the Yankees and Mets isn’t surprising. However, these two teams that play in baseball’s largest media market are now bickering over a few million dollars and assumed nefarious intent. This is some high school level drama and neither team looks good coming out of the dust-up.