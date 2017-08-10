CC Sabathia’s MRI reveals no new knee damages

Yankees starter CC Sabathia was removed from Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays after a three innings due to discomfort in his bum knee. He and the Yankees got some good news, however, as an MRI he was given yesterday has come back showing no new damage.
Sabathia would be due to start again on Sunday, but it’s unclear if he will. Manager Joe Girardi said a decision will be made on that on Friday. Obviously, depending on how the big guy feels.
Sabathia is 9-5 with a 4.05 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 80/38 in 102.1 innings. That’s not to his old ace-like levels, but after a swoon between 2013 and 2015, Sabathia has been an above average starter for two straight years now, so any time out will be missed.
CSNPhilly’s Jim Salisbury reports that slugging minor leaguer Rhys Hoskins will be called up by the Phillies today.
Hoskins, the Phillies’ fifth round pick in the 2014 draft out of Cal State Sacramento, has shown in the minors that he has nothing left to prove with his bat. He’s hitting .284/.385/.581 with 29 homers and 91 RBI this season at Lehigh Valley and last year he hit .281/.377/.566 with 38 homers and drove in 116 at Double-A. He’s 24 now, so it’s time for him to be in the majors.
The problem has been where to play him. He’s a first baseman, but Tommy Joseph is getting the reps at first for the Phillies, who may trade him in the offseason and thus want to showcase him. To that end they’ve had Hoskins working in left field. He hasn’t played there since college, but with Aaron Altherr injured and, frankly, the Phillies games not really mattering anymore, there’s no reason not to plug Hoskins in out there and let him face big league pitching.
Foam fingers? Meh.
Souvenir bats? Got, like, five of them.
Bobbleheads? Played out, man. Seriously: deader than vaudeville.
I want an interesting giveaway at a ballgame. Something I can’t just buy in the gift shop and something I’m not gonna throw in the back of a closet as soon as I get home. Something like, say, an indie rock icon interviewing a former MVP and putting it all on an orange and blue vinyl LP with some hot licks on the other side.
Thankfully, the Tigers are doing just that:
Calling all lovers of vinyl records! Purchase this package and get a ticket to see the Tigers battle the Minnesota Twins on September 24 plus an exclusive Third Man Records 7″ vinyl record.
One side of the record is the song “Strike Out” by “The Brushoffs” – a group featuring Third Man Records artists Brendan Benson, Ben Blackwell, Dominic Davis and Olivia Jean. On the other side, Third Man Records founder Jack White interviews 1984 World Series Champion Kirk Gibson.
I’m struggling to think what Jack White and Kirk Gibson have to talk about, but I suppose that’s part of the draw. Also part of the draw is that part of the proceeds are going to go to the Kirk Gibson foundation. Here’s the disc:
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris took the pictures. No word if Denny McLain plays keyboads on the Brushoffs’ track.