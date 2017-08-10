CC Sabathia’s MRI reveals no new knee damages

Yankees starter CC Sabathia was removed from Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays after a three innings due to discomfort in his bum knee. He and the Yankees got some good news, however, as an MRI he was given yesterday has come back showing no new damage.

Sabathia would be due to start again on Sunday, but it’s unclear if he will. Manager Joe Girardi said a decision will be made on that on Friday. Obviously, depending on how the big guy feels.

Sabathia is 9-5 with a 4.05 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 80/38 in 102.1 innings. That’s not to his old ace-like levels, but after a swoon between 2013 and 2015, Sabathia has been an above average starter for two straight years now, so any time out will be missed.

