Aaron Altherr not expected to return until September

Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr, currently on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, isn’t expected back until September, MLB.com’s Ben Harris reports. The Phillies just called up 1B/OF Rhys Hoskins from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, which will help in the meantime.
Altherr, 26, has hit .285/.357/.536 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI in 336 plate appearances this season. He’s been one of the few bright spots on the Phillies thus far — he leads the team in adjusted OPS among hitters to have taken at least 100 trips to the plate.
Hoskins had played first base exclusively throughout his professional career, but moved into the outfield earlier this week and passed muster, warranting a promotion to the majors. He hit 29 home runs and drove in 91 runs at Triple-A this year.
CSNPhilly’s Jim Salisbury reports that slugging minor leaguer Rhys Hoskins will be called up by the Phillies today.
Hoskins, the Phillies’ fifth round pick in the 2014 draft out of Cal State Sacramento, has shown in the minors that he has nothing left to prove with his bat. He’s hitting .284/.385/.581 with 29 homers and 91 RBI this season at Lehigh Valley and last year he hit .281/.377/.566 with 38 homers and drove in 116 at Double-A. He’s 24 now, so it’s time for him to be in the majors.
The problem has been where to play him. He’s a first baseman, but Tommy Joseph is getting the reps at first for the Phillies, who may trade him in the offseason and thus want to showcase him. To that end they’ve had Hoskins working in left field. He hasn’t played there since college, but with Aaron Altherr injured and, frankly, the Phillies games not really mattering anymore, there’s no reason not to plug Hoskins in out there and let him face big league pitching.
Yankees starter CC Sabathia was removed from Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays after a three innings due to discomfort in his bum knee. He and the Yankees got some good news, however, as an MRI he was given yesterday has come back showing no new damage.
Sabathia would be due to start again on Sunday, but it’s unclear if he will. Manager Joe Girardi said a decision will be made on that on Friday. Obviously, depending on how the big guy feels.
Sabathia is 9-5 with a 4.05 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 80/38 in 102.1 innings. That’s not to his old ace-like levels, but after a swoon between 2013 and 2015, Sabathia has been an above average starter for two straight years now, so any time out will be missed.