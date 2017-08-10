Aaron Altherr not expected to return until September

Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr, currently on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, isn’t expected back until September, MLB.com’s Ben Harris reports. The Phillies just called up 1B/OF Rhys Hoskins from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, which will help in the meantime.

Altherr, 26, has hit .285/.357/.536 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI in 336 plate appearances this season. He’s been one of the few bright spots on the Phillies thus far — he leads the team in adjusted OPS among hitters to have taken at least 100 trips to the plate.

Hoskins had played first base exclusively throughout his professional career, but moved into the outfield earlier this week and passed muster, warranting a promotion to the majors. He hit 29 home runs and drove in 91 runs at Triple-A this year.

Follow @Baer_Bill