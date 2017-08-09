Willson Contreras likely headed to disabled list after pulling hamstring

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras pulled his right hamstring running out a ground out in the top of the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Giants. Manager Joe Maddon says Contreras is likely headed to the disabled list, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. The team will know more after Contreras undergoes an MRI.
Contreras, 25, finished 0-for-3 with a walk on the afternoon. He’s hitting .274/.342/.519 with 21 home runs and 70 RBI in 378 plate appearances this season.
Alex Avila, acquired from the Tigers at the trade deadline, will handle most of the playing time behind the plate while Contreras is out. The Cubs will also likely recall Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa to serve as Avila’s back-up.
Ken Rosenthal reports that Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has been placed on revocable trade waivers. Rosenthal adds that the Brewers are interested in Kinsler, but they are on his 10-team no-trade list. Kinsler’s waivers expire at 1 PM ET on Thursday.
Kinsler, 35, has hit .245/.324/.388 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 420 plate appearances this season. If he is willing to waive his no-trade protection, the Brewers could certainly use the upgrade as Jonathan Villar has put up a .605 OPS and Eric Sogard has a .199 OPS in 12 games since coming off of the disabled list on July 22.
Kinsler is owed the remainder of his $11 million salary for the 2017 season and has a $10 million club option for the 2018 season with a $5 million buyout.
Braves infielder Johan Camargo was in Tuesday’s starting lineup against the Phillies and was all set to take his position in the top of the first inning. As baseball players are superstitious individuals, Camargo, like many players past and present, wanted to hop over the chalk baseline as part of his ritual. He ended up hurting his knee and had to be replaced. Now he’s on the disabled list with a bone bruise in his right knee, the Braves announced on Wednesday. Dansby Swanson has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.
Camargo, 23, was hitting .292/.327/.454 in 197 plate appearances. He has spent most of his time at third base and shortstop, but has also played second base and even one inning in left field.
Swanson, 23, struggled to a .213/.287/.312 triple-slash line in 362 plate appearances before his demotion. In 11 games with Gwinnett, he hit .237/.356/.342.