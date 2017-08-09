Willson Contreras likely headed to disabled list after pulling hamstring

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras pulled his right hamstring running out a ground out in the top of the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Giants. Manager Joe Maddon says Contreras is likely headed to the disabled list, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. The team will know more after Contreras undergoes an MRI.

Contreras, 25, finished 0-for-3 with a walk on the afternoon. He’s hitting .274/.342/.519 with 21 home runs and 70 RBI in 378 plate appearances this season.

Alex Avila, acquired from the Tigers at the trade deadline, will handle most of the playing time behind the plate while Contreras is out. The Cubs will also likely recall Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa to serve as Avila’s back-up.

