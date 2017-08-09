Getty Images

The Disney-BamTech deal will give ESPN one game a night to stream

6 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraAug 9, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

A source familiar with the big Disney-BAMTech acquisition tells NBC Sports that, as a result of the deal, Disney will get one major league game a night to stream on its new ESPN-branded streaming service. The game will be behind a pay wall. In exchange Disney will pay Major League Baseball a “significant” sum, over and above what it already pays MLB for ESPN’s broadcast rights and over and above the $1.58 billion Disney paid for the additional 42% of BAMTech it acquired. The exact figures were not disclosed.

The game will not be exclusive, meaning that fans of the local teams involved will still be able to see it broadcast on their regional sports network and out-of-market MLB.tv subscribers will still get the game as well. The game will not be the same game(s) that ESPN already broadcasts on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday nights. The source said that MLB.tv subscribers will see no difference in the product and will not have to subscribe to ESPN’s service to see the same number of games they can see now.

Given that this does not radically alter the existing baseball streaming ecosystem, it would appear that the point of the extra game a night is to give ESPN some reliable, daily actual sports content for its new platform much the way Australian Rules Football and stuff used to fill time on the ESPN network back when it first got going. And, to be clear, as a guy in his 40s who remembers it, I mean that with sincere affection. Actual live sports, even lesser sports, are preferable to studio shout-fests. At the very least, ESPN seems to be acknowledging with this deal that it can’t live on self-produced content alone.

For baseball, of course, it means a “significant” amount of money, whatever that means. But who doesn’t like the sound of that?

Former umpire Ken Kaiser dies at age 72

Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraAug 9, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

Ken Kaiser, who was a big league umpire from 1977 until 1999, has died at his home in Rochester, New York. The cause of death was not given. He was 72.

Kaiser — who this excellent obituary in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle notes spent time as a professional wrestler before he made the big leagues — was a colorful umpire with a colorful strike and out call. That didn’t always sit well with the players but you certainly knew when he was behind the plate. He once split his pants during a game and kept umping because, heck, we all wear underwear, right? No big whoop. I know umpires are supposed to make people mad as a matter of course, but I always sorta liked Kaiser and guys like him. If the calls are good and they’re not of the view that they’re more important than the game I don’t mind a little showboating and humor. Kaiser didn’t always make the right calls, but no other umpires do. I don’t recall him being a Joe West type as far as attitude, but it’s been a while and that’s all ancient history now.

Unfortunately, Kaiser’s end in the game came by virtue of a profoundly misguided labor negotiation tactic during the 1999 season. That’s when the umpires union had the brilliant idea of mass resignations as a means of attempting to create bargaining leverage. It backfired spectacularly as Major League Baseball happily accepted the resignations of the umps it didn’t like but had no real power to fire — Kaiser among them — and re-hired the ones they did like and went on its merry way. Since then there has been labor peace with the umpires, but Kaiser and 12 other umps saw their careers end.

The linked article suggests that Kaiser fell upon some hard financial times after losing his job, but I hope that he still managed to find some happiness all the same. Rest in peace, blue.

MLB releases the personalized jerseys for “Players Weekend”

MLB
8 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraAug 9, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Back in June Major League Baseball announced that August 25-27 will be “Players Weekend.”  That weekend, players will be allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys and will be able to wear colored spikes, gloves and wristbands and stuff. The only rule is that MLB has to approve the names used — no F-bombs, obviously — and the colors can’t interfere with an umpire’s ability to make a call.

They just released all of the uniform designs. The basic uniforms are pullover v-necks with a solid color body and different color sleeves. You can see the front of every jersey over at MLB.com (they’re selling them, obviously, for $199 a pop). Most of them are fine enough. The Tigers one seems weird as there should be more blue and less orange or gray, but no one asked me. The Yankees script seems off. It should be an “NY.” Again, no one asked me. If you don’t want to click through, this one, which Craig Kimbrel will wear, is pretty representative:

If anyone wants to get me that one I will not object. I take a large.

The nicknames are the real draw here. If you go to this link and click on the team name along the lefthand side it will give you the jersey for every individual player.

Not all have chosen nicknames. Eleven Cardinals players simply chose their own last name as their Players Weekend name. I’m gonna assume they all submitted the most foul and shocking profanity and, once rejected, just went with their real names. A lot of guys have gone with that boring baseball convention of just adding a “Y” or “I” to their last name. Some just put their first name. Dare to dream, gentlemen. Just know that wearing the uniform is the bare minimum when it comes to flair. Some people choose to wear more.

But there are a whole lot of good ones. Like this one, worn by Kyle Seager of the Mariners:

Humor, apparently, does not run in the family:

Josh Phegley of the Athletics has my favorite one, even if it may be uncomfortable for him at some trade deadline down the road:

There’s probably a story behind Jake Marisnick‘s, but I’m not sure that I want to know it:

 

Anyway, most of these are pretty fun. It’s amazing how easy it is to have some fun in baseball if baseball simply tries.