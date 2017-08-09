Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Rick Porcello threw an immaculate inning against the Rays

By Bill BaerAug 9, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello threw an immaculate inning, striking out the side on nine pitches in the bottom of the fifth of Wednesday’s game against the Rays. He whiffed Trevor Plouffe, Wilson Ramos, and Mallex Smith.

There have already been three immaculate innings this month, thrown by Porcello, the Rays’ Jose Alvarado (August 4), and the Yankees’ Dellin Betances (August 2). Porcello is the eighth pitcher this year to throw an immaculate inning, setting a single-season record. There were seven immaculate innings thrown in 2014. In total, pitchers have thrown 89 immaculate innings, making the feat rarer than a no-hitter (296).

Porcello, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, entered Wednesday’s start with a 5-14 record, a 4.70 ERA, and a 132/28 K/BB ratio in 145 2/3 innings.

Report: Indians acquire Jay Bruce from the Mets

By Bill BaerAug 9, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

The Indians have acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets, Ken Rosenthal reports. The Mets received minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan in return, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Bruce cleared revocable waivers last Friday, which means the Mets could pursue a trade with any team as they would before August 1.

Bruce, 30, has had a productive year for the Mets, batting .258/.324/.524 with 29 home runs and 75 RBI in 445 plate appearances. He has battled a minor neck injury recently, but has otherwise stayed healthy all year, so there are no concerns on that front for the Indians.

The Indians’ outfield has been a bit depleted as Lonnie Chisenhall and Michael Brantley are both injured currently.

Bruce is owed the remainder of his $13 million salary for 2017 and can become a free agent after the season. The Indians will cover the remaining salary.

Ryan, 22, was selected by the Indians in the 30th round of the 2016 draft. This season with Single-A Lake County, the right-hander posted a 4.79 ERA with a 49/17 K/BB ratio in 41 1/3 innings of relief.

Joey Votto explains the story behind his Players Weekend uniform name, “Tokki 2”

By Bill BaerAug 9, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Major League Baseball released the personalized jerseys for the inaugural Players Weekend, scheduled for this upcoming weekend. Craig highlighted some of the more interesting choices, like Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager‘s “Corey’s Brother.”

One that flew under the radar was Reds first baseman Joey Votto‘s “Tokki 2.” It actually has a really cool story behind it, which Votto explained on Wednesday. It involves outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, who was Votto’s teammate on the Reds in 2013. Via MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon:

“He was performing really well to the point that I kept telling him all the time, ‘I’m trying to keep up with you, I’m trying to catch you. How can I catch you? How can I beat you on the season?'” Votto explained. “About halfway through the year, I said, ‘Have you ever been to a dog track?’ He said, ‘Yep.’ I said, ‘You know those rabbits in the middle that spin around the center of the dog track that dogs chase but can never catch?’ He said, ‘Yep.’ I said, ‘That’s how I feel about you. No matter how much I chase, I can’t catch you.’ He said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s a tokki.'”

“Tokki” is the Korean word for rabbit.

“Every day, we would say what’s up to each other, and we’d call each other Tokki,” Votto added. “Maybe three-quarters into the year and by the end of it, he said, ‘You’re my tokki.’ He was basically saying, ‘I’m trying to catch up with you now.’ By the end, he was Tokki 1 and I was Tokki 2. It’s just kind of a full-circle thing that we both put the word rabbit on the back of our jerseys. I thought it was kind of cool that we got to use a Korean word and got to share something with a former teammate. It’s an inside joke between the two of us that we get to share with everybody else now.”

What strikes me about this story is how Votto adopted some of Choo’s culture, in this case his language. When foreigners come over to the U.S., they’re expected to assimilate, forgoing so many things that have made them who they are, like mannerisms, language, habits, lifestyle choices, etc. People from the U.S. very rarely go the other way. Votto did and it resulted in a great friendship with a teammate.