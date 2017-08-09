Report: Indians acquire Jay Bruce from the Mets

The Indians have acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets, Ken Rosenthal reports. The Mets received minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan in return, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Bruce cleared revocable waivers last Friday, which means the Mets could pursue a trade with any team as they would before August 1.

Bruce, 30, has had a productive year for the Mets, batting .258/.324/.524 with 29 home runs and 75 RBI in 445 plate appearances. He has battled a minor neck injury recently, but has otherwise stayed healthy all year, so there are no concerns on that front for the Indians.

The Indians’ outfield has been a bit depleted as Lonnie Chisenhall and Michael Brantley are both injured currently.

Bruce is owed the remainder of his $13 million salary for 2017 and can become a free agent after the season. The Indians will cover the remaining salary.

Ryan, 22, was selected by the Indians in the 30th round of the 2016 draft. This season with Single-A Lake County, the right-hander posted a 4.79 ERA with a 49/17 K/BB ratio in 41 1/3 innings of relief.

