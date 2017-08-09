Report: Ian Kinsler placed on revocable trade waivers

Ken Rosenthal reports that Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has been placed on revocable trade waivers. Rosenthal adds that the Brewers are interested in Kinsler, but they are on his 10-team no-trade list. Kinsler’s waivers expire at 1 PM ET on Thursday.

Kinsler, 35, has hit .245/.324/.388 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 420 plate appearances this season. If he is willing to waive his no-trade protection, the Brewers could certainly use the upgrade as Jonathan Villar has put up a .605 OPS and Eric Sogard has a .199 OPS in 12 games since coming off of the disabled list on July 22.

Kinsler is owed the remainder of his $11 million salary for the 2017 season and has a $10 million club option for the 2018 season with a $5 million buyout.

