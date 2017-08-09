Mets’ and Yankees’ ownership both too cheap to reach an agreement on a Jay Bruce trade

The Indians acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets on Wednesday night. Because the Indians agreed to take on all of Bruce’s remaining salary — about $5 million — the Mets didn’t get much in return, just a Single-A reliever with an ERA in the high fours.
An interesting note surfaced from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports: the Mets and Yankees couldn’t reach a deal because the Yankees were unwilling to take on the entirety of Bruce’s remaining salary. The Yankees offered “multiple prospects” and a portion — but not all — of Bruce’s salary, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
So, the Mets had a chance to get “multiple prospects” instead of a Single-A non-prospect reliever if the club was willing to eat a few million dollars. And the Yankees didn’t land Bruce because the club was unwilling to eat a few million dollars. Instead, the smaller-market Indians made a big offensive upgrade and make themselves more of a threat in the American League as the playoffs approach.
With his team trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. After taking a first-pitch slider from Peter Moylan for a ball, play was stopped because a cute kitten ran onto the field. A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew was able to chase the cat down and take it off the field, but not without being bitten and clawed a couple times.
When play resumed, Molina swung at a fastball from Moylan and hit a go-ahead grand slam to left field, making it an 8-5 game. Thanks, rally kitten.
The Indians have acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets, Ken Rosenthal reports. The Mets received minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan in return, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Bruce cleared revocable waivers last Friday, which means the Mets could pursue a trade with any team as they would before August 1.
Bruce, 30, has had a productive year for the Mets, batting .258/.324/.524 with 29 home runs and 75 RBI in 445 plate appearances. He has battled a minor neck injury recently, but has otherwise stayed healthy all year, so there are no concerns on that front for the Indians.
The Indians’ outfield has been a bit depleted as Lonnie Chisenhall and Michael Brantley are both injured currently.
Bruce is owed the remainder of his $13 million salary for 2017 and can become a free agent after the season. The Indians will cover the remaining salary.
Ryan, 22, was selected by the Indians in the 30th round of the 2016 draft. This season with Single-A Lake County, the right-hander posted a 4.79 ERA with a 49/17 K/BB ratio in 41 1/3 innings of relief.