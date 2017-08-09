Johan Camargo on DL after suffering injury running on the field before Tuesday’s game

Braves infielder Johan Camargo was in Tuesday’s starting lineup against the Phillies and was all set to take his position in the top of the first inning. As baseball players are superstitious individuals, Camargo, like many players past and present, wanted to hop over the chalk baseline as part of his ritual. He ended up hurting his knee and had to be replaced. Now he’s on the disabled list with a bone bruise in his right knee, the Braves announced on Wednesday. Dansby Swanson has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.
Camargo, 23, was hitting .292/.327/.454 in 197 plate appearances. He has spent most of his time at third base and shortstop, but has also played second base and even one inning in left field.
Swanson, 23, struggled to a .213/.287/.312 triple-slash line in 362 plate appearances before his demotion. In 11 games with Gwinnett, he hit .237/.356/.342.
The Rays announced on Wednesday that pitcher Jake Odorizzi has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. He’ll square off against Rick Porcello in Wednesday night’s home game against the Red Sox.
Odorizzi, 27, was placed on the disabled list on July 26 with a lower back strain. He’ll pick up where he left off, holding a 4.47 ERA with an 82/35 K/BB ratio in 94 2/3 innings.
Getting Odorizzi back is good news for the Rays, who enter Wednesday’s action 6.5 games behind the Red Sox for first place in the AL East and tied with the Royals and Mariners for the second AL Wild Card slot.
Ken Kaiser, who was a big league umpire from 1977 until 1999, has died at his home in Rochester, New York. The cause of death was not given. He was 72.
Kaiser — who this excellent obituary in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle notes spent time as a professional wrestler before he made the big leagues — was a colorful umpire with a colorful strike and out call. That didn’t always sit well with the players but you certainly knew when he was behind the plate. He once split his pants during a game and kept umping because, heck, we all wear underwear, right? No big whoop. I know umpires are supposed to make people mad as a matter of course, but I always sorta liked Kaiser and guys like him. If the calls are good and they’re not of the view that they’re more important than the game I don’t mind a little showboating and humor. Kaiser didn’t always make the right calls, but no other umpires do. I don’t recall him being a Joe West type as far as attitude, but it’s been a while and that’s all ancient history now.
Unfortunately, Kaiser’s end in the game came by virtue of a profoundly misguided labor negotiation tactic during the 1999 season. That’s when the umpires union had the brilliant idea of mass resignations as a means of attempting to create bargaining leverage. It backfired spectacularly as Major League Baseball happily accepted the resignations of the umps it didn’t like but had no real power to fire — Kaiser among them — and re-hired the ones they did like and went on its merry way. Since then there has been labor peace with the umpires, but Kaiser and 12 other umps saw their careers end.
The linked article suggests that Kaiser fell upon some hard financial times after losing his job, but I hope that he still managed to find some happiness all the same. Rest in peace, blue.