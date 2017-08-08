You can take part in the Diamondbacks’ 50/50 raffle even if you’re not at the game

By Craig CalcaterraAug 8, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

You’ve seen 50/50 raffles, right? The hybrid gambling/charity events in which half of the revenues go to the charity and half are paid out in prizes to a lucky ticket purchaser or three. As a pure gambling play it’s inefficient (the house keeps 50%!) and as a pure charity thing it’s inefficient (only 50% of proceeds go to the charity!) but when they’re put together it results in a lot of money going to a charity that wouldn’t otherwise be donated, so yay for 50/50 raffles.

50/50s are pretty ubiquitous at sporting events these days. I can’t remember the last ballgame I went to, major league, minor league, spring training or high school, that didn’t have one working. I’ve never seen this before, however: the ability to participate in a 50/50 raffle even if you’re not at the park. The Dbacks are doing it:

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has extended the 50/50 Raffle, supported by Western Refining, to be available for all fans in Arizona, even if they aren’t inside Chase Field during D-backs home games. The 50/50 Raffle will now be available for fans to purchase raffle tickets online at dbacks.com/5050raffle.

Fans must be within the state of Arizona to purchase a raffle ticket online. The 50/50 Raffle will begin an hour and a half before first pitch and will close at the end of the 6thinning during every D-backs home game. Raffle tickets are available for $2 each, three for $5, 10 for $10 or 40 for $20.

Good news for the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, I suppose. Bad news for lazy folks who like to gamble too much. Someone wake me up when I can play church bingo without leaving my couch.

And That Happened: Monday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraAug 8, 2017, 7:04 AM EDT

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Pirates 3, Tigers 0Trevor Williams tossed a one-hit shutout for seven innings and George Kontos and Juan Nicasio were each perfect for an inning to complete the job. Williams left with only a 1-0 lead but John Jaso hit a two-run pinch-hit homer when replacing him in the lineup in the seventh. That’s gotta feel pretty good if you’re Williams.

Nationals 3, Marlins 2: I guess Max Scherzer was no worse for wear following that neck spasm-shortened outing from last week. Here he didn’t hit a homer — he did single! — and went seven innings allowing two runs and striking out nine. He got a no decision, however, as four Marlins pitchers matched him, collectively. Adam Lind solved all of that with an eighth inning RBI single to give the Nats the lead for good. Bryce Harper homered.

Reds 11, Padres 3: Joey Votto homered for the third straight game, Patrick Kivlehan hit a grand slam and Adam Duvall and Zack Cozart went deep as well. Votto’s blast was his 251st, which ties him on the all-time Reds home run list with Ted Kluszewski. If Votto were to walk out on the field one day with no sleeves like Big Klu did, people would lose their minds. You can pretty much do anything you want, though, when you’re hitting .314/.438/.604 and you’re on pace for 43 bombs and 117 RBI.

Twins 5, Brewers 4: Eddie Rosario doubled home the tying run in the seventh inning. He then advanced to third and the Brewers went in to a big shift for the next hitter, Ehire Adrianza, leaving no one to even pretend to cover him at third base. As a result, Rosario decided to take a biiiiiig lead off third because, hey, why wouldn’t you? That rattled pitcher Oliver Drake, who promptly balked Rosario in for what would be the winning run:

Shifts work a lot of the time, but there are still inefficiencies to exploit in them.

Cardinals 11, Royals 3: Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in St. Louis’ six-run fourth inning as the Cards cruised. Earlier he doubled. Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong each hit two-run homers and Dexter Fowler tripled, walked and scored two runs in his first game back off the disabled list. The Royals have dropped six of eight.

Cubs 5, Giants 3: Javier Baez hit one to the deep recesses of AT&T Park, it bounced off the brick wall, he turned the jets on and got himself a two-run inside-the-park homer:

That’s great, but give credit to Giants outfielder Carlos Moncrief for making it a pretty dang close play at the plate with his throw from right field once he caught up to the ball. Later in the game Moncrief would have a chance to show off that hose again:

Orioles 6, Angels 2: Mike Trout homered on his 26th birthday to tie things up at two in the sixth inning and earlier he doubled to collect his 1,000th career hit. Manny Machado and the Orioles would be the ones celebrating, however, as he hit a grand slam in the seventh to give the Orioles their third win in a row and their eighth in ten games. Dylan Bundy struck out ten Angels in seven innings of two-run work.

Video: On his birthday, Mike Trout doubles for his 1,000th career hit

By Bill BaerAug 7, 2017, 11:36 PM EDT

Angels outfielder Mike Trout celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday. He gave himself quite a gift, doubling for his 1,000th career hit off of a first-pitch fastball from Dylan Bundy in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Trout would advance to third base on a ground out, then score on a Kole Calhoun sacrifice fly to break the scoreless tie. [Update: Trout homered in his next at-bat, a solo shot off of the left field foul pole.]

Trout entered the evening batting .343/.463/.703 with 22 home runs, 51 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 298 plate appearances. Those are incredibly good stats considering he missed a month and a half with a torn thumb ligament.

His teammates helped him celebrate his birthday in a more, uh, interesting way: