Video: Nolan Arenado turns double play after Bradley Zimmer fails to run out pop-up

Rockies third baseman alertly turned one out into two when he let a Bradley Zimmer pop-up drop in the bottom of the seventh inning. Edwin Encarnacion walked to start the inning and Zimmer followed up with a weakly hit pop-up near the pitcher’s mound. Noticing that Zimmer didn’t run, Arenado let the ball touch the ground, then picked it up and fired to second for one out. D.J. LeMahieu whipped it around to first base to complete the twin killing.
There’s just something about Zimmer that makes me think we’re not going to get a bunch of angry columns about his lack of effort. The Indians went on to win 4-1 with a four-run bottom of the ninth inning. Yan Gomes hit a walk-off three-run homer.
It’s weird to think about, but Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton had never hit more than 37 home runs in a season coming into 2017. It makes a little more sense when you consider the injuries he’d endured over the previous seven years, but still. A man with his power hadn’t hit 40?
Stanton set a new career-high on Tuesday night against the Nationals, belting his 38th homer of the season to further his major league lead. It was a three-run shot that came on a first-pitch A.J. Cole fastball, sailing well into the left-center field seats at Nationals Park.
Stanton came into Tuesday’s game batting .277/.370/.611 and now has 83 RBI to go along with the 38 dingers. Pretty good.
Back in June, umpire Joe West celebrated his 5,000th game. Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports interviewed him to get his thoughts on all things baseball past and present. One of the subjects was Adrian Beltre. West said, under the header “Biggest complainer:”
It’s got to be Adrian Beltre. Every pitch you call that’s a strike, he says, “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!” I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, “that ball is outside.”
I told him, “You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink.”
(West later clarified to USA TODAY Sports that he and Beltre are on friendly terms).
West has been suspended three games for those remarks, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. The union is strongly opposed to the suspension. Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the World Umpires Association said, “Joe West is the most senior umpire in our ranks, having served MLB since 1976, under six different baseball commissioners. Joe has upheld the rules of fair play for more than 5,000 Major League Baseball games, and is on his way to the record for most career games ever worked by an MLB umpire. He should be on the field today.”
While it’s nice to see an umpire actually reprimanded for poor conduct, it would be nicer to see it applied more consistently. Many umpires instigate confrontations with players and coaches, then eject them, and seem to never face consequences for their role in the altercations. West is certainly no stranger to that. It seems like the straw that broke the camel’s back was speaking colorfully to the media.