Video: Billy Hamilton makes ridiculous over-the-shoulder catch to rob Carlos Asuaje of extra bases

Back in June, umpire Joe West celebrated his 5,000th game. Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports interviewed him to get his thoughts on all things baseball past and present. One of the subjects was Adrian Beltre. West said, under the header “Biggest complainer:”

It’s got to be Adrian Beltre. Every pitch you call that’s a strike, he says, “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!” I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, “that ball is outside.” I told him, “You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink.’” (West later clarified to USA TODAY Sports that he and Beltre are on friendly terms).

West has been suspended three games for those remarks, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. The union is strongly opposed to the suspension.

While it’s nice to see an umpire actually reprimanded for poor conduct, it would be nicer to see it applied more consistently. Many umpires instigate confrontations with players and coaches, then eject them, and seem to never face consequences for their role in the altercations. West is certainly no stranger to that. It seems like the straw that broke the camel’s back was speaking colorfully to the media.

Follow @Baer_Bill