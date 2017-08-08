Red Sox activate Dustin Pedroia

The Boston Red Sox have activated second baseman Dustin Pedroia from the 10-day disabled list. He had been placed on the 10-day disabled list a week ago, retroactive to July 29, with left knee inflammation.

Pedroia went through workouts on the field over the weekend and seemed OK, so he’s ready to play without the customary rehab assignment. Still, the Sox are taking it easy with him in his first game back, letting him DH tonight against the Rays. Also easing that decision is Hanley Ramirez‘s continued issues with a sore oblique that has kept him out of the lineup for a few days.

Pedroia is hitting .307/.381/.411 with six home runs and 54 RBI in 383 plate appearances this season.

