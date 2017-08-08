Matt Harvey expects to go on a rehab assignment soon

Mets starter Matt Harvey said he expects to begin a rehab assignment within the next week or two, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.
Harvey, 28, has been out since mid-June due to a stress reaction in his right shoulder. He was struggling prior to the injury, posting a 5.25 ERA with a 54/35 K/BB ratio in 70 1/3 innings.
After the season, Harvey will be eligible for his third and final year of arbitration eligibility. He will have earned $5.125 million in 2017. As a result, Harvey is a potential non-tender candidate for the Mets in the off-season.
The Boston Red Sox have activated second baseman Dustin Pedroia from the 10-day disabled list. He had been placed on the 10-day disabled list a week ago, retroactive to July 29, with left knee inflammation.
Pedroia went through workouts on the field over the weekend and seemed OK, so he’s ready to play without the customary rehab assignment. Still, the Sox are taking it easy with him in his first game back, letting him DH tonight against the Rays. Also easing that decision is Hanley Ramirez‘s continued issues with a sore oblique that has kept him out of the lineup for a few days.
Pedroia is hitting .307/.381/.411 with six home runs and 54 RBI in 383 plate appearances this season.
Felix Hernandez missed all of May and most of June with bursitis in his shoulder. He’s about to miss another month or so for the same thing: the Mariners just announced that Hernandez was diagnosed with right shoulder bursitis once again and they say he’ll miss 3-4 weeks.
Hernandez was placed on the disabled list on August 5, retroactive to August 1 after experiencing discomfort in his biceps in a July 31 start at Texas. He’s 5-4 with a 4.28 ERA this season in 13 starts. While he has been surpassed as the M’s ace by James Paxton, his loss will still be felt as Seattle fights for a Wild Card slot.
In his absence the rotation will consist of Paxton, Marco Gonzales, Erasmo Ramirez, Ariel Miranda and Yovani Gallardo.