Matt Harvey expects to go on a rehab assignment soon

Mets starter Matt Harvey said he expects to begin a rehab assignment within the next week or two, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.

Harvey, 28, has been out since mid-June due to a stress reaction in his right shoulder. He was struggling prior to the injury, posting a 5.25 ERA with a 54/35 K/BB ratio in 70 1/3 innings.

After the season, Harvey will be eligible for his third and final year of arbitration eligibility. He will have earned $5.125 million in 2017. As a result, Harvey is a potential non-tender candidate for the Mets in the off-season.

