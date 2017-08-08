Mariners acquire Ernesto Frieri from the Rangers

The Mariners have acquired reliever Ernesto Frieri from the Rangers in a minor league trade, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports. It’s not yet known what the Rangers will receive, but it will likely be cash.
Frieri, 32, pitched seven innings in the majors for the Rangers this season, giving up four runs on six hits and six walks with five strikeouts. In 27 1/3 innings in the minors this year, he has an aggregate 2.63 ERA.
Divish notes that Frieri will likely be used to fill out the depleted bullpen at Triple-A Tacoma.
Mets starter Matt Harvey said he expects to begin a rehab assignment within the next week or two, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.
Harvey, 28, has been out since mid-June due to a stress reaction in his right shoulder. He was struggling prior to the injury, posting a 5.25 ERA with a 54/35 K/BB ratio in 70 1/3 innings.
After the season, Harvey will be eligible for his third and final year of arbitration. He will have earned $5.125 million in 2017. As a result, Harvey is a potential non-tender candidate for the Mets in the off-season.
The Boston Red Sox have activated second baseman Dustin Pedroia from the 10-day disabled list. He had been placed on the 10-day disabled list a week ago, retroactive to July 29, with left knee inflammation.
Pedroia went through workouts on the field over the weekend and seemed OK, so he’s ready to play without the customary rehab assignment. Still, the Sox are taking it easy with him in his first game back, letting him DH tonight against the Rays. Also easing that decision is Hanley Ramirez‘s continued issues with a sore oblique that has kept him out of the lineup for a few days.
Pedroia is hitting .307/.381/.411 with six home runs and 54 RBI in 383 plate appearances this season.