Mariners acquire Ernesto Frieri from the Rangers

The Mariners have acquired reliever Ernesto Frieri from the Rangers in a minor league trade, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports. It’s not yet known what the Rangers will receive, but it will likely be cash.

Frieri, 32, pitched seven innings in the majors for the Rangers this season, giving up four runs on six hits and six walks with five strikeouts. In 27 1/3 innings in the minors this year, he has an aggregate 2.63 ERA.

Divish notes that Frieri will likely be used to fill out the depleted bullpen at Triple-A Tacoma.

Follow @Baer_Bill