Video: On his birthday, Mike Trout doubles for his 1,000th career hit

Angels outfielder Mike Trout celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday. He gave himself quite a gift, doubling for his 1,000th career hit off of a first-pitch fastball from Dylan Bundy in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Trout would advance to third base on a ground out, then score on a Kole Calhoun sacrifice fly to break the scoreless tie. [Update: Trout homered in his next at-bat, a solo shot off of the left field foul pole.]
Trout entered the evening batting .343/.463/.703 with 22 home runs, 51 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 298 plate appearances. Those are incredibly good stats considering he missed a month and a half with a torn thumb ligament.
His teammates helped him celebrate his birthday in a more, uh, interesting way:
August 7, 2017 marked the 10-year anniversary of former Giants slugger Barry Bonds passing Hank Aaron for the all-time home run lead at 763. Speaking to the Associated Press, Bonds said that if he had kept playing after 2007, he believes he could have reached 800 homers or at least come close to it.
Bonds hit .276/.480/.565 with 28 home runs and 66 RBI in 477 plate appearances in ’07 at the age of 42. He did not sign the next season despite stating publicly that he would play for the major league minimum salary. Bonds retired with 762 home runs. Given how he played in his final year, it’s hard to disagree with his statement.
Bonds said it “stung” to stop playing baseball after 2007. He also said that he was told he wasn’t returning to the Giants “and that was it.”
In 2015, an arbitrator for Major League Baseball ruled against Bonds, who filed a collusion grievance against the league. It’s fishy that a player, even a 42-year-old, came off a 1.045 OPS season willing to play for the league minimum and went unsigned. Bonds, of course, was also wrapped up in performance-enhancing drug allegations and was not the most popular clubhouse presence.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell received criticism after Sunday’s 2-1 walk-off loss to the Rays. The Brewers had runners on first and second and no outs, but Counsell chose not to have Manny Pina lay down a sacrifice bunt. Pina grounded into a double play, and then Keon Broxton grounded out to end a zero-run inning.
Counsell didn’t back down from his decision to let Pina swing away. Per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Counsell said, “There are places to try something different and there are places to be consistent. Overall, if we’re trying to score runs, I don’t think bunting is the way to score a lot of runs.”
Counsell elaborated. “First of all, the bunt is not a guaranteed success. You put on a bunt sign, and it’s not 100% guaranteed success. People say, ‘He’s a big-league player, so he should be able to bunt.’ I don’t think that’s a fair thing to say, and it’s just not true. I can’t make a decision on something that’s not true. The players who are coming up next factor into the decision. The player up at bat factors in the decision. The thing we were mad about yesterday was the result. Manny hit a ball very hard. … He just hit the ball really hard at somebody. I understand one run is far more impactful late in the game. But we still have to put people in position to succeed. In that situation, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”
He’s right. Playing for one run is to play for a tie; playing for two or more runs is to play for a win. Furthermore, according to Baseball Prospectus, the runs expected from having runners on first and second with no outs is 1.48. With runners on second and third and one out, it’s 1.37. It doesn’t seem like much, but if one often chooses to bunt in these situations, the lost runs add up over time.
Fans also tend to remember bad outcomes over good outcomes. So, they vividly remember when Counsell chose not to bunt and it backfired, but they don’t remember when Counsell had his batter swing away and it led to a three-run inning.