Video: Bryce Harper hits his 150th career home run

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper hit the 150th home run of his six-year career, drilling a first pitch breaking ball from Odrisamer Despaigne out to right field for a solo shot.
Per ESPN Stats & Info, Harper is the 14th player to hit 150 home runs before his 25th birthday. He joins Eddie Mathews, Alex Rodriguez, Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey, Jr., Mike Trout, Frank Robinson, Albert Pujols, Orlando Cepeda, Giancarlo Stanton, Johnny Bench, and Andruw Jones.
Harper entered Monday’s action batting .326/.422/.615 with 28 home runs and 81 RBI in 453 plate appearances. Pretty good.
The Dodgers signed Ike Davis to a minor league contract in late January. He got off to a rough start as a hitter after participating in the World Baseball Classic for Team Israel, so the Dodgers converted him to a full-time pitcher.
Davis, 30, is not new to pitching. He pitched two innings of relief in two games for the Athletics in 2015, both scoreless appearances. He also pitched for Arizona State as a two-way player.
Davis made his first appearance since being converted to a full-time pitcher and struck out the side on Sunday against the Arizona League Padres. Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs reports that Davis sat 88-92 MPH with his fastball.
As Longenhagen notes, this is just an experiment for the Dodgers. Realistically, they’re not expecting Davis will come up to the majors and contribute in any meaningful way out of the bullpen. But you never know when you might strike lightning in a bottle, so it’s worth a shot if you have the resources.
The Cardinals announced on Monday that outfielder Dexter Fowler has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.
Fowler, 31, went on the disabled list on July 25 with a left forearm strain. He returns with a .241/.333/.452 triple-slash line along with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 333 plate appearances.
Piscotty, 26, has put up a mediocre .232/.340/.362 triple-slash line in 291 plate appearances. Other outfielders, including Tommy Pham and Jose Martinez, have performed better, so Piscotty will try to figure things out in the minors. Piscotty and the Cardinals agreed to a six-year, $33.5 million contract extension in March, so the move comes as a bit of a surprise.