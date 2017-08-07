Video: Bryce Harper hits his 150th career home run

The Dodgers signed Ike Davis to a minor league contract in late January. He got off to a rough start as a hitter after participating in the World Baseball Classic for Team Israel, so the Dodgers converted him to a full-time pitcher.

Davis, 30, is not new to pitching. He pitched two innings of relief in two games for the Athletics in 2015, both scoreless appearances. He also pitched for Arizona State as a two-way player.

Davis made his first appearance since being converted to a full-time pitcher and struck out the side on Sunday against the Arizona League Padres. Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs reports that Davis sat 88-92 MPH with his fastball.

As Longenhagen notes, this is just an experiment for the Dodgers. Realistically, they’re not expecting Davis will come up to the majors and contribute in any meaningful way out of the bullpen. But you never know when you might strike lightning in a bottle, so it’s worth a shot if you have the resources.

