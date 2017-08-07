The Dodgers just finished the best 50-game stretch in 105 years

On Saturday the Dodgers came from behind to beat the Mets 7-4. That was their 43rd win in their previous 50 games and that set a record for the best 50-game stretch in 105 years

The last team to win 43 of 50 was the 1912 New York Giants. The Giants would win 103 games that year, finishing ten games in front of the Pirates for the National League pennant. They’d go on to lose the World Series the 105-win Boston Red Sox, however. As was the case then and is the case now, winning four out of seven — or, actually, eight, as one of the World Series games finished in a tie that year due to darkness — at the end of the year is more important than winning any random number out of any random number of games earlier in the season.

But it’s not necessarily more impressive. I’m a sucker for the regular season — it’s just my cup of tea — and even if the Dodgers get swept out of the Division Series in three games due to bad luck or a collective case of food poisoning, what they’re doing this season is most impressive.

Anyway, they won again yesterday, so I guess, depending on how fancy you get with end points, they have multiple 43-7 runs now. But let’s leave math out of this, OK?

