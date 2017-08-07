The Dodgers just finished the best 50-game stretch in 105 years

On Saturday the Dodgers came from behind to beat the Mets 7-4. That was their 43rd win in their previous 50 games and that set a record for the best 50-game stretch in 105 years
The last team to win 43 of 50 was the 1912 New York Giants. The Giants would win 103 games that year, finishing ten games in front of the Pirates for the National League pennant. They’d go on to lose the World Series the 105-win Boston Red Sox, however. As was the case then and is the case now, winning four out of seven — or, actually, eight, as one of the World Series games finished in a tie that year due to darkness — at the end of the year is more important than winning any random number out of any random number of games earlier in the season.
But it’s not necessarily more impressive. I’m a sucker for the regular season — it’s just my cup of tea — and even if the Dodgers get swept out of the Division Series in three games due to bad luck or a collective case of food poisoning, what they’re doing this season is most impressive.
Anyway, they won again yesterday, so I guess, depending on how fancy you get with end points, they have multiple 43-7 runs now. But let’s leave math out of this, OK?
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement this afternoon regarding the deaths of Don Baylor and Darren Daulton:
“Today is a sad day for our game as we lost two men who built distinguished careers in the National Pastime, Don Baylor and Darren Daulton.
“Don used power and speed to earn American League MVP honors with the Angels in 1979 and contributed to three straight pennant winners in a great 19-year Major League career. He then became the first manager in Rockies history, guiding them to their first Postseason in just their third year of play. Throughout stints with 14 different Major League teams as a player, coach or manager, Don’s reputation as a gentleman always preceded him.
“Darren starred for one of the most memorable Phillies’ teams ever in 1993. With leadership and toughness, he personified the city that he represented for nearly his entire 14-year Major League career. In his final game, Darren batted cleanup for the Marlins’ team that won the 1997 World Series Championship.
“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and fans of these two memorable individuals.”
Our posts about their passing can be found here and here.
The Dodgers absolutely killed the Mets this past weekend. As they were collectively dying yesterday evening, Noah Syndergaard was dying individually over on HBO.
It was on “Game of Thrones,” which featured a blink-and-you’ll miss it cameo from Syndergaard as a member of the Lannister army. His big moment: he threw a spear and killed a horse. Best throw he’s had all year given the injuries that have sidelined him since April. He’s likely done for the season when it comes to baseball — he hasn’t started throwing yet — but he’ll never come back to Westeros, as he was burnt to death by a dragon. That’ll put a guy on the 60-day DL for sure.
Watch: