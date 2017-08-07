Norm Hall/Getty Images

Craig Counsell: “I don’t think bunting is the way to score a lot of runs.”

Aug 7, 2017

Brewers manager Craig Counsell received criticism after Sunday’s 2-1 walk-off loss to the Rays. The Brewers had runners on first and second and no outs, but Counsell chose not to have Manny Pina lay down a sacrifice bunt. Pina grounded into a double play, and then Keon Broxton grounded out to end a zero-run inning.

Counsell didn’t back down from his decision to let Pina swing away. Per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Counsell said, “There are places to try something different and there are places to be consistent. Overall, if we’re trying to score runs, I don’t think bunting is the way to score a lot of runs.”

Counsell elaborated. “First of all, the bunt is not a guaranteed success. You put on a bunt sign, and it’s not 100% guaranteed success. People say, ‘He’s a big-league player, so he should be able to bunt.’ I don’t think that’s a fair thing to say, and it’s just not true. I can’t make a decision on something that’s not true. The players who are coming up next factor into the decision. The player up at bat factors in the decision. The thing we were mad about yesterday was the result. Manny hit a ball very hard. … He just hit the ball really hard at somebody. I understand one run is far more impactful late in the game. But we still have to put people in position to succeed. In that situation, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”

He’s right. Playing for one run is to play for a tie; playing for two or more runs is to play for a win. Furthermore, according to Baseball Prospectus, the runs expected from having runners on first and second with no outs is 1.48. With runners on second and third and one out, it’s 1.37. It doesn’t seem like much, but if one often chooses to bunt in these situations, the lost runs add up over time.

Fans also tend to remember bad outcomes over good outcomes. So, they vividly remember when Counsell chose not to bunt and it backfired, but they don’t remember when Counsell had his batter swing away and it led to a three-run inning.

Video: Bryce Harper hits his 150th career home run

Aug 7, 2017

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper hit the 150th home run of his six-year career, drilling a first pitch breaking ball from Odrisamer Despaigne out to right field for a solo shot.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Harper is the 14th player to hit 150 home runs before his 25th birthday. He joins Eddie Mathews, Alex Rodriguez, Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey, Jr., Mike Trout, Frank Robinson, Albert Pujols, Orlando Cepeda, Giancarlo Stanton, Johnny Bench, and Andruw Jones.

Harper entered Monday’s action batting .326/.422/.615 with 28 home runs and 81 RBI in 453 plate appearances. Pretty good.

Ike Davis struck out the side in his first appearance as a full-time pitcher

Aug 7, 2017

The Dodgers signed Ike Davis to a minor league contract in late January. He got off to a rough start as a hitter after participating in the World Baseball Classic for Team Israel, so the Dodgers converted him to a full-time pitcher.

Davis, 30, is not new to pitching. He pitched two innings of relief in two games for the Athletics in 2015, both scoreless appearances. He also pitched for Arizona State as a two-way player.

Davis made his first appearance since being converted to a full-time pitcher and struck out the side on Sunday against the Arizona League Padres. Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs reports that Davis sat 88-92 MPH with his fastball.

As Longenhagen notes, this is just an experiment for the Dodgers. Realistically, they’re not expecting Davis will come up to the majors and contribute in any meaningful way out of the bullpen. But you never know when you might strike lightning in a bottle, so it’s worth a shot if you have the resources.