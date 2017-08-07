Commissioner Manfred issues a statement about the deaths of Darren Daulton and Don Baylor

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement this afternoon regarding the deaths of Don Baylor and Darren Daulton:

“Today is a sad day for our game as we lost two men who built distinguished careers in the National Pastime, Don Baylor and Darren Daulton.

“Don used power and speed to earn American League MVP honors with the Angels in 1979 and contributed to three straight pennant winners in a great 19-year Major League career. He then became the first manager in Rockies history, guiding them to their first Postseason in just their third year of play. Throughout stints with 14 different Major League teams as a player, coach or manager, Don’s reputation as a gentleman always preceded him.

“Darren starred for one of the most memorable Phillies’ teams ever in 1993. With leadership and toughness, he personified the city that he represented for nearly his entire 14-year Major League career. In his final game, Darren batted cleanup for the Marlins’ team that won the 1997 World Series Championship.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and fans of these two memorable individuals.”

Our posts about their passing can be found here and here.

Follow @craigcalcaterra