Cardinals activate Dexter Fowler, option Stephen Piscotty

By Bill BaerAug 7, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

The Cardinals announced on Monday that outfielder Dexter Fowler has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

Fowler, 31, went on the disabled list on July 25 with a left forearm strain. He returns with a .241/.333/.452 triple-slash line along with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 333 plate appearances.

Piscotty, 26, has put up a mediocre .232/.340/.362 triple-slash line in 291 plate appearances. Other outfielders, including Tommy Pham and Jose Martinez, have performed better, so Piscotty will try to figure things out in the minors. Piscotty and the Cardinals agreed to a six-year, $33.5 million contract extension in March, so the move comes as a bit of a surprise.

Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge are having two of the best rookie seasons of all time

By Bill BaerAug 7, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

Earlier, Craig wrote about the Dodgers having the best 50-game stretch in 105 years. The club has many players to thank for that, starting with Clayton Kershaw and including Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner, Alex Wood, and Corey Seager. Also included is 1B/OF Cody Bellinger.

After homering in Sunday night’s win over the Mets, Bellinger is currently hitting .264/.344/.608 with 32 home runs, 75 RBI, and 61 runs scored in 381 plate appearances. He didn’t make his major league debut until April 25, but he’s still third in the majors in homers, third in slugging percentage, 15th in RBI, and 16th in OPS (.952). The Dodgers have 51 games left. At Bellinger’s current rate, he will tack on 18 more home runs, 42 more RBI, and 34 more runs. For those keeping score at home, he’s on track to finish with 50 homers, 117 RBI, and 95 runs scored.

Only one rookie has ever hit more than 38 home runs: Mark McGwire, who hit 49 in 1987 with the Athletics. He also had a .987 OPS with 118 RBI and 97 runs scored. 33 rookies have knocked in 100-plus runs, but only 10 have knocked in 117 or more. Albert Pujols was the last to do it, putting up a 1.013 OPS with 37 HR and 130 RBI in 2001 with the Cardinals.

Going by OPS, only 16 rookies have posted a better mark than Bellinger has currently. A handful have happened this millennium, including Pujols in 2001. Mike Trout had a .963 OPS in 2012, Jose Abreu put up a .964 OPS in 2014, and Aaron Judge currently owns a 1.051 OPS. Fred Lynn, who won the MVP and Rookie of the Year Awards in 1975 with the Red Sox, posted a .967 OPS.

If it weren’t obvious, everything said about Bellinger applies to Judge, who’s having an even better rookie season. He just doesn’t have synergy with his team making headlines for enjoying the best 50-game stretch in 105 years. Judge is batting .299/.424/.627 with an AL-best 35 home runs, 78 RBI, and an AL-best 85 runs scored. He’s also drawn an AL-best 79 walks. He’s on pace to finish with 52 homers, 115 RBI, 125 runs, and 116 walks. Perhaps the altered baseballs are to thank in some part, but it has been fun to watch two of the best rookie seasons of all time.

Commissioner Manfred issues a statement about the deaths of Darren Daulton and Don Baylor

By Craig CalcaterraAug 7, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement this afternoon regarding the deaths of Don Baylor and Darren Daulton:

“Today is a sad day for our game as we lost two men who built distinguished careers in the National Pastime, Don Baylor and Darren Daulton.

“Don used power and speed to earn American League MVP honors with the Angels in 1979 and contributed to three straight pennant winners in a great 19-year Major League career. He then became the first manager in Rockies history, guiding them to their first Postseason in just their third year of play. Throughout stints with 14 different Major League teams as a player, coach or manager, Don’s reputation as a gentleman always preceded him.

“Darren starred for one of the most memorable Phillies’ teams ever in 1993. With leadership and toughness, he personified the city that he represented for nearly his entire 14-year Major League career. In his final game, Darren batted cleanup for the Marlins’ team that won the 1997 World Series Championship.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and fans of these two memorable individuals.”

