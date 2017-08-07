Getty Images

Don Baylor, 1979 MVP, Rockies and Cubs manager dies at 68

By Craig CalcaterraAug 7, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Sad news from Austin this morning, as the Austin American-Statesman reports that Don Baylor, the 1979 American League Most Valuable Player and former big league manager has died. He was 68 and been suffering from multiple myeloma.

Baylor was a multi-sport star from Austin who was offered a football scholarship from the University of Texas but turned it down to play baseball. If he had gone to UT he would’ve been the school’s first black football player. Instead he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round of the 1967 draft. He broke into the bigs in 1970 but played sparingly that season and the next due to being blocked by Frank Robinson and Don Buford, who starred for an absolutely loaded Orioles squad. Robinson would be traded following the 1971 season and Baylor would become a fixture in the corner outfield spots for Baltimore for the next four seasons, hitting .275/.348/.433 while stealing 117 bases. He’d steal 52 in 1976 after being traded by the O’s to Oakland in the Reggie Jackson deal. Even the graying among us remember Baylor mostly as a power-hitting DH in the second half of his career. It’s sometimes easy to forget the fact that he was an athletic and well-rounded player in his early days.

He was certainly a more valuable player later, however. Quite literally, actually, winning the AL MVP in 1979 as the California Angels’ DH. That year Baylor hit .296/.371/.530 with 36 homers and 139 RBI while leading the Angles to the AL West crown. Curiously, that year Baylor was “only” hit by 11 pitches, one of his lower season totals. Baylor was otherwise famous for getting plunked, leading the league eight times in his career. He’d retire as the all-time leader in that category in the post-deadball era with 267. Craig Biggio would later pass him.

After leaving the Angels, Baylor would continue to have productive years in New York with the Yankees and in Boston with the Red Sox, winning three Silver Slugger Awards between 1983 and 1986. His teams made the postseason seven times, though he’d only get one World Series ring with the 1987 Twins. That was an odd year for Baylor, as he wasn’t traded to Minnesota until September 1 and was a non-factor in the season’s final month. He’d hit .385/.467/.615 in five World Series games, however. He’d retire after one more year back in Oakland in 1988, finishing with a career line of .260/.342/.436, 338 homers, 1,276 RBI and 285 stolen bases over 19 seasons. He was on three World Series teams in his final three seasons: Boston in 1986, Minnesota in 1987 and Oakland in 1988.

Baylor would serve as the hitting coach for the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals before being named the Colorado Rockies’ first ever manager before the 1993 season. He’d manage the Rockies for six seasons, making the playoffs as the NL’s first-ever Wild Card winner in 1995 and finishing with a record of 440-469 in Colorado. After one season as the Braves hitting coach in 1999, the Cubs would hire him as their skipper. He’d go 187-220 in two full years and a partial 2002 season. After leaving Chicago he’d serve as the Mets bench coach in 2003-04 before hitting coach stints in Seattle, Colorado, Arizona and Anaheim.

As is evidenced by both the eagerness of teams to hire him and the word of mouth from people who knew him well, Baylor was an almost universally respected and beloved figure within the game. He was also a great player and a fine manager. He will be missed.

The Tigers and Astros have discussed Justin Verlander

By Craig CalcaterraAug 7, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that the Tigers and Astros have been in touch this month regarding a possible Justin Verlander trade.

Verlander cleared waivers last week, meaning that he can be traded to anyone despite the fact that we’re past the trade deadline. The deadline which matters now is the end of August, by which time playoff bound teams have their rosters set for the postseason.

Verlander has a 4.20 ERA over 21 starts this season, but he’s pitched much better in recent outings, going six or seven innings in his last four starts. He’s reduced his ERA to where it is now from a high of 4.96 at the beginning of July.

Verlander is owed the remainder of his $28 million salary for this season and will make $28 million in each of the next two seasons. He has a vesting option worth $22 million in 2020. That option vests if he finishes in the top-five of 2019 Cy Young Award balloting.

Darren Daulton was one of many ex-Phillies to die of brain cancer

By Craig CalcaterraAug 7, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

The announcement that former Phillies catcher Darren Daulton died of brain cancer yesterday was certainly sad news. Also sad: he was not the first former Phillies player to do so. In addition to Daulton, Tug McGraw, John Vukovich, Ken Brett and Johnny Oates all succumbed to it.

This cluster, such as it is, was discussed at length back when Daulton was first diagnosed back in 2013 and will likely come up again today as the baseball world remembers Daulton. At the time it was noted that, among players who called Veteran’s Stadium in Philadelphia their home ballpark, brain cancer rates were 3.1 times higher than the national average. Obviously, however, we’re dealing with a super small sample size here, and cancer clusters of note involve far, far greater subjects and incidents. Epidemiologists who talked about it in stories at the time all noted that, while interesting and unusual, there simply wasn’t the sort of data available to draw any meaningful conclusions from it. Ken Brett, for example, only played in Philly for one season. Hundreds of Philadelphia Eagles players called the Vet home and the club is unaware of any brain cancer diagnosis among its former players. It’s likely it would be impossible to establish that this is anything other than a sad coincidence.

This is not the only cancer cluster discussed in baseball circles. Several years ago former Royals pitcher Bob Tufts noted that he and several other ex-Royals had been diagnosed with or died of cancer as well. In addition to Tufts, Paul Splittoroff, Dick Howser and Dan Quisenberry died from various forms of the disease after spending time in K.C.. Again, anecdotal. Baseball’s most common cancer threat: skin cancer. Three years ago James Wagner wrote an excellent and enlightening story about that in the Washington Post.

Cancer doesn’t play favorites, of course, and no one has gone through life untouched by it somehow. The Darren Daulton Foundation exists to provide financial assistance to those affected by the disease. The Phillies and the Foundation will host a community night at Citizens Bank Park on September 17, which was scheduled before Daulton’s passing. In light of it, the event will presumably become something larger.