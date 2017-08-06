Sean Rodriguez hits walk-off home run in first game back with the Pirates

Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit a solo home run off of Athletics lefty Sean Manaea in the third inning of Sunday’s game, boosting his team’s lead to 2-0 and notching the 999th hit of his seven-year career. Trout struck out in his first at-bat, then walked twice following the homer before popping out to end the game in an 11-10 loss.

Trout will celebrate his 26th birthday tomorrow. Of his 999 hits, 190 are home runs, 191 are doubles. He’s knocked in 548 runs and scored 651 times. He has also stolen 156 bases.

Dating back to 1901, there have been only 11 players to accrue at least 950 hits and 175 home runs before their 26th birthday. Trout is one of them along with Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey, Jr., Orlando Cepeda, Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott, and Jimmie Foxx. That is some rarefied air. If we add stolen bases into the mix, only Trout and A-Rod had 950 hits, 175 homers, and 150 stolen bases by their 26th birthday.

Trout also just surpassed 53 Wins Above Replacement for his career, per Baseball Reference. Selecting some notable Hall of Famers, Trout has already eclipsed Kirby Puckett, Orlando Cepeda, Ralph Kiner, and Jim Rice.

Had Trout not missed a month and a half earlier this season with a torn ligament in his thumb, he would be well on his way to winning his third career AL MVP Award. He’ll have to contend with Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve for more hardware. Trout is also a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger winner, and the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner. What Trout has been able to accomplish in fewer than seven full seasons in baseball is simply remarkable. We are undoubtedly witnessing one of the greatest players of all time.

