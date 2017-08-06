Sean Rodriguez hits walk-off home run in first game back with the Pirates

On Saturday, the Pirates brought back utilityman Sean Rodriguez in a trade with the Braves. Rodriguez spent the 2015-16 seasons with the Pirates, having the best year of his career in ’16 as he finished with a .270/.349/.510 triple-slash line across 342 plate appearances.
Rodriguez didn’t start in Sunday’s game against the Padres, but he did enter the game as a second baseman in the top of the eighth inning as part of a double-switch. He grounded out in his first at-bat, ending the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 4-4. Rodriguez came back to the plate to lead off the bottom of the 12th against reliever Buddy Baumann. With a 1-1 count, Rodriguez pulled a 90 MPH fastball into the left field seats for a walk-off solo home run.
It’s been a tough year for Rodriguez. He, his wife, and two of his children were involved in an SUV accident in late January. Rodriguez suffered a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder, which was expected to keep him out all season, but he returned on July 17.
Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit a solo home run off of Athletics lefty Sean Manaea in the third inning of Sunday’s game, boosting his team’s lead to 2-0 and notching the 999th hit of his seven-year career. Trout struck out in his first at-bat, then walked twice following the homer before popping out to end the game in an 11-10 loss.
Trout will celebrate his 26th birthday tomorrow. Of his 999 hits, 190 are home runs, 191 are doubles. He’s knocked in 548 runs and scored 651 times. He has also stolen 156 bases.
Dating back to 1901, there have been only 11 players to accrue at least 950 hits and 175 home runs before their 26th birthday. Trout is one of them along with Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey, Jr., Orlando Cepeda, Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott, and Jimmie Foxx. That is some rarefied air. If we add stolen bases into the mix, only Trout and A-Rod had 950 hits, 175 homers, and 150 stolen bases by their 26th birthday.
Trout also just surpassed 53 Wins Above Replacement for his career, per Baseball Reference. Selecting some notable Hall of Famers, Trout has already eclipsed Kirby Puckett, Orlando Cepeda, Ralph Kiner, and Jim Rice.
Had Trout not missed a month and a half earlier this season with a torn ligament in his thumb, he would be well on his way to winning his third career AL MVP Award. He’ll have to contend with Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve for more hardware. Trout is also a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger winner, and the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner. What Trout has been able to accomplish in fewer than seven full seasons in baseball is simply remarkable. We are undoubtedly witnessing one of the greatest players of all time.
Cardinals’ second baseman Kolten Wong survived a scary moment on Saturday night when a 97 MPH fastball came hurtling at his face. The pitch, lobbed by the Reds’ Luis Castillo, caught Wong on the mouth guard extension of his batting helmet and sent it flying behind the plate.
Shaken, Wong fell to the ground following the hit by pitch, but was quickly able to get to his feet and walk around the infield before taking first base. Were it not for the unique design of his batting helmet, however, he believes he would have lost a few teeth — or worse — to the pitch.
“Right where the ear and the protector connects, it hit me right there,” the infielder told reporters following the Cardinals’ 4-1 win. “If I don’t have that, I’m spitting out teeth.”
That’s certainly been the fate for other major leaguers during similarly brutal hits, including the Mariners’ Mitch Haniger and Diamondbacks’ Chris Iannetta. Facial fractures, concussions and varying contusions are all possibilities when a ball comes at your face at a high speed, and Wong explained that he decided to don a more protective helmet in Spring Training after watching other players sustain serious head injuries.
At least on Saturday, his precautionary efforts paid off. The added mouth guard isn’t a perfect solution for fending off wayward pitches, nor is it anywhere close to being implemented on a league-wide level. Perhaps, just as Robbie Ray‘s recent concussion inspired several pitchers to adopt protective cap inserts, Wong’s near-miss will serve as a timely reminder that some of the serious damage incurred by a hit by pitch can be avoided (or, at the very least, scaled back) in the future.