Matt Shoemaker to undergo season-ending forearm surgery

The Angels announced on Sunday that starter Matt Shoemaker will undergo surgery to release the radial nerve in his right forearm. Dr. Steve Shin will perform the surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Shoemaker is expected to be out of action for 12-14 weeks, which means he should at least be ready for spring training next year.
Shoemaker, 30, hasn’t pitched since making a rehab start on July 4 with High-A Inland Empire, after which he suffered a setback. The right-hander had another setback on Friday when he had a bullpen session. He ends his 2017 season with a 4.52 ERA and a 69/28 K/BB ratio in 77 2/3 innings.
Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit a solo home run off of Athletics lefty Sean Manaea in the third inning of Sunday’s game, boosting his team’s lead to 2-0 and notching the 999th hit of his seven-year career. Trout struck out in his first at-bat, then walked twice following the homer before popping out to end the game in an 11-10 loss.
Trout will celebrate his 26th birthday tomorrow. Of his 999 hits, 190 are home runs, 191 are doubles. He’s knocked in 548 runs and scored 651 times. He has also stolen 156 bases.
Dating back to 1901, there have been only 11 players to accrue at least 950 hits and 175 home runs before their 26th birthday. Trout is one of them along with Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey, Jr., Orlando Cepeda, Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott, and Jimmie Foxx. That is some rarefied air. If we add stolen bases into the mix, only Trout and A-Rod had 950 hits, 175 homers, and 150 stolen bases by their 26th birthday.
Trout also just surpassed 53 Wins Above Replacement for his career, per Baseball Reference. Selecting some notable Hall of Famers, Trout has already eclipsed Kirby Puckett, Orlando Cepeda, Ralph Kiner, and Jim Rice.
Had Trout not missed a month and a half earlier this season with a torn ligament in his thumb, he would be well on his way to winning his third career AL MVP Award. He’ll have to contend with Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve for more hardware. Trout is also a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger winner, and the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner. What Trout has been able to accomplish in fewer than seven full seasons in baseball is simply remarkable. We are undoubtedly witnessing one of the greatest players of all time.
On Saturday, the Pirates brought back utilityman Sean Rodriguez in a trade with the Braves. Rodriguez spent the 2015-16 seasons with the Pirates, having the best year of his career in ’16 as he finished with a .270/.349/.510 triple-slash line across 342 plate appearances.
Rodriguez didn’t start in Sunday’s game against the Padres, but he did enter the game as a second baseman in the top of the eighth inning as part of a double-switch. He grounded out in his first at-bat, ending the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 4-4. Rodriguez came back to the plate to lead off the bottom of the 12th against reliever Buddy Baumann. With a 1-1 count, Rodriguez pulled a 90 MPH fastball into the left field seats for a walk-off solo home run.
It’s been a tough year for Rodriguez. He, his wife, and two of his children were involved in an SUV accident in late January. Rodriguez suffered a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder, which was expected to keep him out all season, but he returned on July 17.