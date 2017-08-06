Mariners acquire Yonder Alonso from Athletics

Here are the rest of Saturday’s scores and highlights:

Dodgers 7, Mets 4: The Mets have yet to win one against the Dodgers this season, and it may have something to do with L.A.’s historic run. The Dodgers improved to a league-best 78 wins on Saturday, overcoming the Mets’ initial three-run lead with a comeback effort from Rich Hill and a seven-run rally that featured home runs from Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger, Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner and Corey Seager. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and Ken Gurnick, they’ve taken “12 of their last 13, 23 of 26 and 43 of 50, the best 50-game MLB stretch since the 1912 New York Giants.” The 1912 New York Giants, of course, went on to drop the World Series to the rival Red Sox, but for now, it’s a good omen for the best team in baseball.

Cubs 7, Nationals 4: The Cubs may not be running away with the division this year, but they don’t appear ready to relinquish their first-place ranking just yet. Alex Avila cranked his first home run with the club during Saturday’s win, rounding out a four-run first inning that gave the Cubs the boost they needed to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brewers 3, Rays 0: The Brewers posted back-to-back shutouts on Friday and Saturday, extending their pitchers’ streak to 22 scoreless innings with a shutdown performance from Zach Davies. It’s just enough to keep them on the Cubs’ tail, though they haven’t been able to close that half-game gap and retake the division lead just yet.

Orioles 5, Tigers 2: Tim Beckham helped the Orioles to another collective franchise milestone on Saturday, capping the team’s win with their third home run of the night and their 10,000th regular season blast.

His historic home run followed a record-setting shot on Thursday, when Beckham’s eighth-inning dinger ricocheted into right field for the 2,500th home run by an Orioles player at Camden Yards.

Padres 5, Pirates 2: The Pirates are still in the running for the NL Central title, but they won’t be getting there anytime soon — at least, not if Dinelson Lamet and the Padres have anything to do with it. San Diego snared their first win of the series behind 5 2/3 scoreless frames from their rookie right-hander, and supplemented his efforts at the plate with a pair of homers from Wil Myers and Dusty Coleman. Unfortunately for the Padres, playing spoiler to other NL teams is about as exciting as their 2017 season will get, as they currently sit nearly 14 games back of the wild card and almost a full 30 behind the NL West leaders.

Red Sox 4, White Sox 1: Drew Pomeranz lifted the Red Sox to their fifth consecutive win on Saturday, firing 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball and striking out eight batters en route to his 11th win of the year. Unlike his six-inning, one-run loss to the Royals last week, Pomeranz was treated to adequate run support and a solid backing by the bullpen, who set down 2 2/3 scoreless innings to preserve the Sox’ three-run lead. Then again, it must be easy to pull off a win when your opponents look… well, a little lifeless:

Braves 7, Marlins 2: Giancarlo Stanton muscled another home run into the stands of SunTrust Park on Saturday, but his 446-footer barely put a dent in the Braves’ seven-run effort. The rest of the Marlins’ lineup was frustrated by Mike Foltynewicz, who whiffed 11 batters in 6 1/3 innings for the Braves’ 51st win of the year.

Yankees 2, Indians 1: There’s only so much Danny Salazar can reasonably be expected to do. On Saturday, those reasonable expectations included seven innings of 12-strikeout, one-run ball, during which the Indians tried and failed to procure more than a single run. Chase Headley‘s eighth-inning blast sealed their fate, giving the Yankees a one-run lead to carry them to their 58th win of the season.

Cardinals 4, Reds 1: The Cardinals moved within five games of the division lead on Saturday, taking their first game of the series with a solid performance from Lance Lynn and Paul DeJong‘s two-run shot in the third inning. It was a rare display of power for the club, who ranks 21st in the league with 126 home runs and entered Saturday without a single 15-homer player on their roster.

Rangers 4, Twins 1: Cole Hamels came one run shy of a ‘Maddux’ on Saturday, wielding 96 pitches in a complete game effort on Saturday evening. His attempt was foiled in the fifth inning, when Byron Buxton and Ehire Adrianza netted the Twins’ first and only run on a productive out. Robinson Chirinos, whose throwing error helped position Buxton for the run, also helped pad Hamels’ lead, going 1-for-3 with a sac fly and RBI single.

Blue Jays 4, Astros 2 (10 innings): Josh Reddick clubbed his 11th home run, Tyler White collected his third blast of the year, and Charlie Morton matched Marco Estrada pitch-for-pitch on the mound, but in the end, it all came down to a game of tag between Rob Refsnyder and Brian McCann:

Rockies 8, Phillies 5: The Rockies cruised to their third straight win on Saturday, helping themselves to a five-run lead after batting around in the first inning. Jon Gray went seven strong with one run and four strikeouts, but found his seven-run lead partially erased on a three-run jack from Daniel Nava in the eighth inning:

The Phillies grabbed a final run off of Pat Neshek in the ninth, but still fell three runs shy for their second loss of the series.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4 (10 innings): The last time Pablo Sandoval appeared for the Giants, he went 3-for-3 in a Game 7 nail-biter to help clinch the 2014 World Series. Saturday’s homecoming was bound to be less auspicious, but Sandoval still made it count: he went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run on Jarrett Parker‘s RBI double in the seventh inning. He also committed a costly error in the fifth inning and overthrew the first base bag to send opposing starter Taijuan Walker home to score. Luckily, Parker was there to bail the Giants out again in the 10th inning, plating a walk-off RBI single to move the club within 36 games of first place.

Athletics 5, Angels 0: The Athletics spoiled the Angels’ four-game win streak on Saturday, backing Paul Blackburn‘s scoreless outing with Dustin Garneau’s RBI single, a handful of miscues by the Angels and a pair of standout defensive snags from Andrelton Simmons:

Four of the A’s five runs came via wild pitch, error, force attempt and stolen base. Outfielder Mark Canha recorded the club’s final run with his second stolen base of the year, swiping home on a double steal after the ball popped out of Martin Maldonado‘s glove at the plate:

Mariners, Royals (postponed): Rain kept the field soggy and the baseball players away on Saturday afternoon, forcing the Royals to squeeze a doubleheader into their plans on Sunday. They had nothing on the New Orleans Baby Cakes, however, whose catcher was spotted swimming through the dugout after the field was submerged:

Spotted: Austin Nola swimming in the dugout 🏊#CakeNation pic.twitter.com/a5Bz48zPat — NOLA Baby Cakes (@cakesbaseball) August 5, 2017

