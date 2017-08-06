Joey Gallo has been hitting some tape measure home runs lately

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo hit his 30th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Twins, a two-run home run off of Jose Berrios that contributed to a five-run first inning. Gallo now has five home runs in August and it’s the sixth day of the month.

Sunday’s blast went really, really far. Twins right fielder Max Kepler didn’t even move.

Most of Gallo’s blasts this month have gone a particularly far distance. Take this one from last Tuesday that cleared the batter’s eye in center field:

Or this one that went to the Budweiser Bullpen to the side of the batter’s eye in center field:

Or this one that went into the upper deck in center field at Target Field:

Gallo, 23, entered Sunday’s action with a .206/.317/.542 triple-slash line along with 55 RBI, 58 runs scored, 45 walks, and six stolen bases in 356 plate appearances. That’s pretty good.

