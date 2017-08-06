Joey Gallo has been hitting some tape measure home runs lately

Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo hit his 30th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Twins, a two-run home run off of Jose Berrios that contributed to a five-run first inning. Gallo now has five home runs in August and it’s the sixth day of the month.
Sunday’s blast went really, really far. Twins right fielder Max Kepler didn’t even move.
Most of Gallo’s blasts this month have gone a particularly far distance. Take this one from last Tuesday that cleared the batter’s eye in center field:
Or this one that went to the Budweiser Bullpen to the side of the batter’s eye in center field:
Or this one that went into the upper deck in center field at Target Field:
Gallo, 23, entered Sunday’s action with a .206/.317/.542 triple-slash line along with 55 RBI, 58 runs scored, 45 walks, and six stolen bases in 356 plate appearances. That’s pretty good.
Cardinals’ second baseman Kolten Wong survived a scary moment on Saturday night when a 97 MPH fastball came hurtling at his face. The pitch, lobbed by the Reds’ Luis Castillo, caught Wong on the mouth guard extension of his batting helmet and sent it flying behind the plate.
Shaken, Wong fell to the ground following the hit by pitch, but was quickly able to get to his feet and walk around the infield before taking first base. Were it not for the unique design of his batting helmet, however, he believes he would have lost a few teeth — or worse — to the pitch.
“Right where the ear and the protector connects, it hit me right there,” the infielder told reporters following the Cardinals’ 4-1 win. “If I don’t have that, I’m spitting out teeth.”
That’s certainly been the fate for other major leaguers during similarly brutal hits, including the Mariners’ Mitch Haniger and Diamondbacks’ Chris Iannetta. Facial fractures, concussions and varying contusions are all possibilities when a ball comes at your face at a high speed, and Wong explained that he decided to don a more protective helmet in Spring Training after watching other players sustain serious head injuries.
At least on Saturday, his precautionary efforts paid off. The added mouth guard isn’t a perfect solution for fending off wayward pitches, nor is it anywhere close to being implemented on a league-wide level. Perhaps, just as Robbie Ray‘s recent concussion inspired several pitchers to adopt protective cap inserts, Wong’s near-miss will serve as a timely reminder that some of the serious damage incurred by a hit by pitch can be avoided (or, at the very least, scaled back) in the future.
The Royals placed catcher Salvador Perez on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain, per an announcement on Sunday. The move is retroactive to August 5, though the backstop has suffered from recurring rib tightness over the last several months. Cameron Gallagher was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and was made available off the bench for Sunday’s doubleheader against the Mariners.
In a best-case scenario, Perez will be eligible for reinstatement during the Royals’ road trip in Oakland on August 15. According to MLB.com’s Wilson Alexander, club manager Ned Yost postponed the disabled list assignment in hopes that Perez would make “a miraculous recovery” — in other words, that the swelling would subside and reveal little to no damage — but had no such luck. The Royals should have an updated rehab schedule for their catcher in the next couple of days, but could be looking at a four-week DL stint, which would sideline Perez through all but a few weeks of the regular season.
Perez, 27, is batting .278/.308/.510 with 21 home runs and an .817 OPS through 391 PA this season. He went 0-for-3 during Friday’s 5-2 loss, making an early exit in the sixth inning after sustaining a right intercostal strain on a swinging strikeout against James Paxton. He was replaced by Drew Butera, who’s expected to shoulder most of the catching duties in his absence and will be supported by backup catcher Cameron Gallagher.