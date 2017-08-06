Former Phillies catcher Darren Daulton dies at 55 from brain cancer

Former Phillies catcher Darren Daulton died on Sunday at the age of 55 as a result of brain cancer, the team announced in a press release. Daulton underwent surgery for glioblastoma in July 2013.

Daulton spent parts of 14 seasons in the majors, 13 and a half of which came with the Phillies. Most memorably, he helped the 1993 Phillies reach the World Series, where they lost in six games to the Blue Jays. Over his career, Daulton hit .245/.357/.427 with 137 home runs and 588 RBI. He spent most of his career behind the plate, but played some first base and right field when the Phillies traded him to the Marlins in July 1997.

Phillies Chairman Emeritus Bill Giles said in a statement, “Darren was a true leader of men. The Phillies would not have gone to the 1993 World Series without his leadership. In addition to being an outstanding clubhouse leader, he was also a fighter. He battled through five knee operations to become an All-Star. I really enjoyed watching him for 14 years in uniform. Darren was a super human being. His teammates loved him, I loved him like he was one of my own. In fact, he called me ‘Uncle Bill.'”

Daulton was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2010.

