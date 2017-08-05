Rangers thank Yu Darvish with a full-page newspaper ad

Several days after right-hander Yu Darvish was dealt from the Rangers to the Dodgers, he took out a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News to pay homage to his former team and fanbase. It was a nice coda to his five-year run in Texas, where he got his first start in Major League Baseball and made a name for himself with four All-Star seasons. On Saturday, the Rangers reciprocated Darvish’s kindness, taking out their own ad in Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper, to thank their former star.
The translated text reads:
To Yu Darvish
In appreciation for your dedication to hard work and many accomplishments
Since 2012
Thank you for an All-Star performance
From your Texas Rangers family
It’s a classy move on both sides and as cordial a trade as any player — or team — could wish for. Despite all the warm, fuzzy feelings between Darvish and the Rangers, however, it’s clear the ace isn’t feeling homesick for Texas. He made his official debut with the Dodgers on Friday night, looking perfectly at ease on the mound as he spun six innings of three-hit, 10-strikeout ball against the Mets.
Athletics’ right fielder Matt Joyce has been suspended for two games without pay, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. The suspension follows an unsavory incident during the eighth inning of Friday’s game against the Angels, when Associated Press photographer Mark J. Terrill overheard Joyce making anti-gay remarks to a fan who was heckling him in the stands. During Joyce’s suspension, the Athletics will donate over $54,000 of his salary to PFLAG, a national organization devoted to family and ally organization in unison with the LGBTQ+ community. He is also expected to participate in a public outreach initiative with the organization.
The outfielder took to Twitter to issue a lengthy apology on Saturday, and further explained the nature of the heckling and his response to it:
In regard to last night’s incident, I first and foremost want to sincerely apologize to the fans, the Oakland A’s, MLB and the [sic] most importantly the LGBTQ community for my comments and actions. A fan yelled vulgar and obscene words about me and my family and I let my frustrations and emotions get the better of me. I am beyond sorry for the inappropriate language that I used and I understand and agree that those words should NEVER come out of someone’s mouth no matter the situation. Anyone who knows me will tell you that incident it is not reflective of me as a person, how I treat others, how I live my life and that those hurtful words are not my views. I fully support and hope to help the LGBTQ community with their efforts in being treated fairly and intend to let my actions speak louder than anything more that can be said about this truly regrettable moment.
Over the last several years, the Athletics have exhibited a no-tolerance policy towards players who express anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments, suspending minor league left-hander Ian Krol and releasing another minor league player over similar incidents in 2011 and 2017, respectively. They also issued a formal statement on Saturday, acknowledging Joyce’s apology and making it clear that the language he chose was not in line with their views:
The Oakland Athletics are very disappointed by the comments Matt Joyce made to a fan during the eighth inning of last night’s game. This language is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by our team. We pride ourselves on being inclusive and expect our entire organization to live up to higher standards. We appreciate that Matt is contrite about his conduct and know he will learn from this incident.
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle points out that outfielders are often frequent targets of heckling, and Joyce’s recent poor performance for the Angels likely factored into the situation as well. While players aren’t required to turn the other cheek when fans take things too far, wielding an anti-gay slur in self-defense is not only unacceptable, but reprehensible.
Hours before he was scheduled to take the mound in Saturday’s contest against the Royals, Mariners’ right-hander Felix Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis. The move is retroactive to August 2, though the Mariners have not elaborated on the cause or severity of Hernandez’s injury. In a best-case scenario, he likely won’t take the mound again until August 13.
It’s the second such stint for Hernandez, who served 58 days on the disabled list earlier this season after getting diagnosed with bursitis in his right shoulder. The 31-year-old went 5-4 in 13 starts between injuries and turned in a 4.28 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.4 SO/9 over 73 2/3 innings. While his peripheral stats show an improvement over last season’s totals, his inability to stay healthy is both puzzling and concerning, especially for a club that’s still in the mix for a postseason berth this fall.
Minor league lefty Marco Gonzales was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday and is expected to start in Hernandez’s place against the Royals. The 25-year-old starter was acquired by the Mariners in exchange for Cardinals’ outfielder Tyler O’Neill in July, and has issued eight runs, five walks and nine strikeouts in 12 innings for Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate this year.