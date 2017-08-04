Getty Images

Watch: Jacob deGrom records his first stolen base

By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

Jacob deGrom caught Yu Darvish and Yasmani Grandal by surprise on Friday night. In the third inning of the team’s series opener, the Mets’ right-hander laced a single to left field for his 13th hit of the year, then hustled to second base on a pitch to Asdrubal Cabrera. The stolen base was the first of his career, not only marking a personal milestone but also the second stolen base by a pitcher in 2017 — following Jon Lester‘s surprising steal against Julio Teheran in July — and the first by a Mets’ hurler since Oliver Perez stunned Johnny Cueto in 2008.

The Mets stranded their pitcher to end the inning, and Darvish kept the Dodgers’ 2-0 lead intact after whiffing Cabrera and inducing a lineout from Jay Bruce for the third out. DeGrom, meanwhile, was similarly frustrated on the mound after pairing an eight-strikeout effort with three runs, five hits and two home runs in five innings.

The Dodgers currently lead the Mets 5-0 in the top of the seventh inning.

Boone Logan is unlikely to pitch again in 2017

By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reports that Indians’ lefty reliever Boone Logan has been shut down from throwing and could miss the remainder of the 2017 season. He sustained a left lat strain during an outing against the Giants last month and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on July 29. While he decided against surgery, the parameters of his recovery period are still unknown.

Logan, 32, was sidelined during his first run with the Indians after signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the club in February. The contract includes a $7 million option or $1 million buyout for the 2018 season. Prior to his injury, Logan worked as a lefty specialist behind team closer and fellow left-hander Andrew Miller, compiling a 4.71 ERA in 38 appearances and racking up a 3.9 BB/9 and career-best 12.0 SO/9 through 21 innings.

The Indians addressed their need for bullpen depth in the days leading up to the trade deadline, claiming right-handed reliever Diego Moreno off waivers and adding righty Joe Smith in a trade with the Blue Jays. Left-hander Craig Breslow was signed to a minor league contract earlier today, and should bolster the team’s relief corps with both Logan and Miller taking an indefinite hiatus on the disabled list.

The Time Donald Trump tried to become a baseball mogul

By Craig CalcaterraAug 4, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

Last year, as Donald Trump’s campaign was gaining steam, some baseball old timers recalled stories of how, in the 1980s, he tried to buy the Cleveland Indians and, on occasion, was rumored to be in the running to buy other teams. That obviously never happened — as we’ve learned, Trump talks big about a lot of things he has no intention and no ability to do — but back in the 80s people took Trump’s word a lot more seriously than we’ve learned to do today.

One thing I had no memory of at all, however, was Trump’s plan, such as it was, to make an entire rival baseball leagueDeadspin has the story on that and it’s a great read, as well as being a great walk through late 1980s baseball history.

Back then Washington didn’t have a team, of course, and Trump got headlines by, well, trumping up claims that he was going to bring baseball back to D.C. He got other businessmen to agree, at least provisionally, to buy in with franchises in other cities that were underserved by Major League Baseball at the time. Portland, Denver and Miami were the most notable, but other places like Hartford and Columbus, Ohio as well. The idea was to begin play in 1990.

The plan was supported by Don Fehr, then the Executive Director of the MLBPA, probably because it provided his union — which was entering Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations with MLB that winter — leverage. Trump’s public statements and some carefully-cultivated press also gave the number one overall draft pick that year, Ben McDonald, and his agent, Scott Boras, some leverage in extracting the then-largest ever signing bonus out of the Baltimore Orioles. For a brief period of time, everyone was taking Trump seriously.

And then, of course, there was no followthrough. Trump called a meeting of all potential owners at Trump Tower and he didn’t even bother to show up, leaving a bunch of his would-be partners dangling and angry. All mention in the press of it died and the idea of a baseball league to rival Major League Baseball unceremoniously petered out. Within a year he’d file his first bankruptcy and enter a period when he was more famous for being a minor celebrity than for being a serious businessman.

It’s a fantastic story, which I highly recommend. If you told me this story a few years back, I’d say that we all dodged a bullet by Trump not getting involved in the baseball business. In light of more recent events, however, I’m wondering how much of a shot we’ve all taken by him not succeeding in baseball, which may have kept him otherwise occupied.