Rays’ rookie reliever Jose Alvarado tossed an immaculate inning

By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2017, 11:24 PM EDT

Rays’ lefty reliever Jose Alvarado tossed an immaculate inning on Friday, becoming the seventh Major League pitcher to do so in 2017 and the 83rd in MLB history. Better yet, he’s just the fourth rookie pitcher to record an immaculate inning, joining the likes of Sloppy Thurston (1923), Nolan Ryan (1968) and Wade Miley (2012).

You already know the script for this one: Alvarado threw nine pitches to retire the side, whiffing Travis Shaw, Jesus Aguilar and Hernan Perez in the ninth inning of a 2-0 loss to the Brewers. He went to his changeup to catch Shaw swinging for the first out, then used his curveball to retire Aguilar and blew past Perez with three straight fastballs for the final out of the inning.

It was quite the comeback for the Rays’ reliever, who made his big league debut in May and struggled to a 5.89 ERA before getting demoted to Triple-A Durham. The same couldn’t be said for the Rays, however, who were stymied at the plate in the bottom half of the inning, leaving Daniel Robertson stranded to preserve the Brewers’ shutout and take their first loss of the month.

Bartolo Colon pitched a historic complete game win

By Ashley VarelaAug 5, 2017, 12:57 AM EDT

It’s difficult to talk about Bartolo Colon without making some mention of his age. At 44 years and 72 days old, the Twins’ veteran right-hander is the oldest active alumnus of the Montreal Expos, the oldest pitcher to hit a home run (2016, age 42), the third 40-something to strike out three batters on Opening Day (2015, age 41), the first 40-something to start a season with four straight wins (2015, age 41), and in general just the oldest active player in Major League Baseball, period.

On Friday night, he did it again, pitching a nine-inning complete game win to become the oldest right-handed starter with a complete game since 1994 (Charlie Hough, age 46), the oldest pitcher to toss a complete game against the Rangers since 1988 (Tommy John, age 45), the oldest American League pitcher to win a complete game since 1992 (Nolan Ryan, age 45), the oldest pitcher with a complete game since 2010 (Jamie Moyer, age 47) and the oldest Twins pitcher to ever record a complete game.

If there’s one thing that Colon has proven time and time again, however, it’s that age is irrelevant.

He dominated the Rangers during Friday’s 8-4 win, striking out five of 36 batters and yielding four runs on nine hits and a walk. Colon expended 14 pitches in the first inning, slipping a two-RBI single to Adrian Beltre as the Rangers mounted an early 2-0 lead. The Twins quickly erased the deficit in the bottom of the inning, scoring four off of opposing starter Martin Perez and chasing him out of the game by the fifth.

Colon allowed another RBI single in the third inning, this one a two-out line drive by Nomar Mazara, but rebounded with five consecutive scoreless frames as the Twins built their five-run lead. In the ninth inning, with two outs and the win in sight, the righty served up an 0-1 changeup to Carlos Gomez for the Rangers’ first and only home run of the evening, then retired Brett Nicholas to clinch the win.

The win marked Colon’s first victory with the Twins and third of the 2017 season. He’s not a spring chicken, to be sure. But his age isn’t the most interesting thing about him, and (7.70 ERA and 0.3 fWAR aside) it’s certainly not preventing him from seeing results on the mound.

Watch: Jacob deGrom records his first stolen base

By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

Jacob deGrom caught Yu Darvish and Yasmani Grandal by surprise on Friday night. In the third inning of the team’s series opener, the Mets’ right-hander laced a single to left field for his 13th hit of the year, then hustled to second base on a pitch to Asdrubal Cabrera. The stolen base was the first of his career, not only marking a personal milestone but also the second stolen base by a pitcher in 2017 — following Jon Lester‘s surprising steal against Julio Teheran in July — and the first by a Mets’ hurler since Oliver Perez stunned Johnny Cueto in 2008.

The Mets stranded their pitcher to end the inning, and Darvish kept the Dodgers’ 2-0 lead intact after whiffing Cabrera and inducing a lineout from Jay Bruce for the third out. DeGrom, meanwhile, was similarly frustrated on the mound after pairing an eight-strikeout effort with three runs, five hits and two home runs in five innings.

The Dodgers currently lead the Mets 5-0 in the top of the seventh inning.