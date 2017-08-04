Associated Press

Happy Nolan Ryan-Robin Ventura Day!

By Craig CalcaterraAug 4, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

There’s nothing going on today, so let’s celebrate one of baseball’s greatest anniversaries: Nolan Ryan-Robin Ventura Beat Down Day!

It was on this day in 1993, in Arlington, Texas, that Nolan Ryan plunked Robin Ventura with a heater. Why? Hard to say. Ventura singled off of Ryan earlier in the game, but there wasn’t a ton of bad blood here or anything. And Ryan was not known as a headhunter. He only led the league in hit batsmen once in his 27-season career. Indeed, Ventura was the only batter he plunked that entire season. UPDATE: MLB.com’s Cut4 digs a bit into the “why” of it all today.

As for the plunking: Ventura collected himself for a moment. Thought about it and then made the worst mistake of his life: he charged the mound in an effort to mix things up with baseball’s most legendary fireballer. He, of course, got pummeled:

 

It was an instant sensation, going viral before anyone talked about video going viral. Every sportscast, local and national, and a bunch of other TV shows that otherwise wouldn’t feature baseball at all ran that clip. Today it’s the go-to reference for anyone talking about baseball and beatdowns.

Not that there isn’t some dispute as to how big a beatdown it was. A few years back a White Sox fan — obviously still salty over it all — put together a clip trying to rehabilitate Ventura’s fighting reputation, showing the moments AFTER Ryan’s haymakers to Ventura’s head in which Ventura gave back a little to the old Ryan Express:

 

I’ll give him this much: Ventura didn’t crumble and, yes, he gave back some to Ryan. Thing is, though, that Ryan was about 147 years old at the time and Ventura was a strapping young lad. And, as is the case in almost all walks of life, style counts. And there’s way more style involved in stopping a charging bull and putting it in a headlock than there is in wrestling an old man to the ground. Maybe it was more Leonard-Hagler in all of this than it was Hagler-Hearns, but the judges would’ve given this one to Ryan all the same.

Wanna know more? Last year Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com put together a great post setting forth 23 facts about the fight that you may or may not have known. For example: Ryan wasn’t even ejected. Ventura was, though, and then Ryan picked off the runner who took his place at first base.

Ryan would win that game. He’d only have six more starts after that, however, before retiring.

The Time Donald Trump tried to become a baseball mogul

By Craig CalcaterraAug 4, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

Last year, as Donald Trump’s campaign was gaining steam, some baseball old timers recalled stories of how, in the 1980s, he tried to buy the Cleveland Indians and, on occasion, was rumored to be in the running to buy other teams. That obviously never happened — as we’ve learned, Trump talks big about a lot of things he has no intention and no ability to do — but back in the 80s people took Trump’s word a lot more seriously than we’ve learned to do today.

One thing I had no memory of at all, however, was Trump’s plan, such as it was, to make an entire rival baseball leagueDeadspin has the story on that and it’s a great read, as well as being a great walk through late 1980s baseball history.

Back then Washington didn’t have a team, of course, and Trump got headlines by, well, trumping up claims that he was going to bring baseball back to D.C. He got other businessmen to agree, at least provisionally, to buy in with franchises in other cities that were underserved by Major League Baseball at the time. Portland, Denver and Miami were the most notable, but other places like Hartford and Columbus, Ohio as well. The idea was to begin play in 1990.

The plan was supported by Don Fehr, then the Executive Director of the MLBPA, probably because it provided his union — which was entering Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations with MLB that winter — leverage. Trump’s public statements and some carefully-cultivated press also gave the number one overall draft pick that year, Ben McDonald, and his agent, Scott Boras, some leverage in extracting the then-largest ever signing bonus out of the Baltimore Orioles. For a brief period of time, everyone was taking Trump seriously.

And then, of course, there was no followthrough. Trump called a meeting of all potential owners at Trump Tower and he didn’t even bother to show up, leaving a bunch of his would-be partners dangling and angry. All mention in the press of it died and the idea of a baseball league to rival Major League Baseball unceremoniously petered out. Within a year he’d file his first bankruptcy and enter a period when he was more famous for being a minor celebrity than for being a serious businessman.

It’s a fantastic story, which I highly recommend. If you told me this story a few years back, I’d say that we all dodged a bullet by Trump not getting involved in the baseball business. In light of more recent events, however, I’m wondering how much of a shot we’ve all taken by him not succeeding in baseball, which may have kept him otherwise occupied.

Addison Russell goes on the DL with a strained foot

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraAug 4, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

The Cubs have placed shortstop Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right foot. They hope he doesn’t have the strained foot when they come back to get him. “And clean your room, too” said the Cubs.

I dunno. It’s Friday and I didn’t sleep well last night.

Russell is batting .241 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs on the year.  He tweaked the foot a few days ago so the move is retroactive to August 2. Javier Baez will cover short on Russell’s absence.