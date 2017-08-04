And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Diamondbacks 10, Cubs 8: Paul Goldschmidt went deep three times, knocking in six runs, including a solo shot in the ninth that broke an 8-8 tie after the Dbacks had blown a five-run lead. Goldschmidt is the ninth player to have a three-homer game this season, joining Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Kemp, Anthony Rendon, Scooter Gennett (four), Eddie Rosario, Corey Seager, Nolan Arenado, and Andrew McCutchen.

Red Sox 9, White Sox 5: Sox win! Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Mookie Betts added a two-run shot and Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-3, reaching base five times, and scoring twice and driving in a run. White Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico hit his first career homer. Well done, Delmonico.

Brewers 2, Cardinals 1: Keon Broxton gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead with a single in the fifth, which would hold up. It would’ve been a 2-2 tie except he robbed Jose Martinez of a solo homer earlier in the game:

Matt Garza came off the DL to allow one run in five and two-thirds.

Rockies 5, Mets 4: What a way to lose a game. Tied 4-4 in the ninth inning, the Rockies rallied to win it in walkoff fashion, though you can give the Mets and reliever Hansel Robles a monster assist in that victory. The ninth inning sequence: Jonathan Lucroy getting hit by a pitch, a sac bunt, an intentional walk of Charlie Blackmon to put runners on first and second and then a walk to D.J. LeMahieu and a walkoff walk to Nolan Arenado. Here was the last pitch to Arenado:

Bases loaded, tie game, full count, bottom of the ninth, heeeeere's the pitch…..😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fPePbdkMcc — MetsKevin11 (@MetsKevin11) August 3, 2017

Juuuuust a bit high.

Tigers 7, Orioles 5: Detroit took a 7-0 lead by the top of the third and it held up, ending the O’s five-game winning streak. Ian Kinsler hit a leadoff homer and Justin Upton hit a two-run homer in the rain-interrupted game. The O’s did have a nice moment, however, in turning a sweet 5-4-3 triple play:

Pirates 6, Reds 0: Chad Kuhl tossed seven shutout innings as Andrew McCutchen and David Freese each drove in two and Starling Marte went 3-for-5 and scored three times . The Reds didn’t advance a runner past second base all game long.

Indians 5, Yankees 1: Corey Kluber tossed a complete game, striking out 11 and allowing one run on only three hits, overshadowing Sonny Gray‘s debut for the Yankees. Gray allowed four runs over six, but only two were earned thanks to the Yankees playing terrible defense behind him in the first inning, committing not one, not two, but three errors.

Dodgers 7, Braves 4: Alex Wood has lost only one game all year, and that was to the Braves. Here, facing his old mates again, he allowed one run in six innings to get the W. Although to be honest, most of them probably aren’t his “old mates.” Freddie Freeman, maybe. Nick Markakis. A couple of pitchers. Otherwise the roster has turned over. But relax, it’s a figure of speech.

Rangers 4, Twins 1: You’re not gonna believe this, but Joey Gallo went deep again. Here he hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning for his fourth homer in the past three games and his 29th on the year. He’s hitting .205 and is on pace for 44 bombs. That’s some Dave Kingman stuff right there.

Rays 5, Astros 3: Steven Souza Jr. homered and drove in three runs. Corey Dickerson added three hits. Houston loses their third in a row and their fifth in the past six games.

Royals 6, Mariners 4: Brandon Moss hit two home runs and Lorenzo Cain drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh as the Royals fought back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 to snap their three-game losing streak. Ned Yost was ejected for the second straight game. I would say that he learned from his old boss Bobby Cox about how to get ejected on purpose — if it was hot out Cox would pick a dumb fight with an ump and get himself sent to the air conditioned clubhouse — but it was pretty nice in Kansas City yesterday so maybe this was something else.

Angels 5, Phillies 4: Mike Trout hit a two-run homer early and the Angels came back late, with the go-ahead score coming on a wild pitch. “That was hard to take,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said afterward. He’ll probably say that on the afternoon of October 1 referring to the whole season, too.

Giants 11, Athletics 2: Giants starter Ty Blach pitched eight strong innings, allowing only two runs, and he hit a three-run homer to boot. And it wasn’t a cheapie. He hit out to dead center into the heavy Bay Area nighttime air.Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer and Jarrett Parker had three hits and three RBI in his first game back from the disabled list.

