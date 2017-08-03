Yu Darvish thanks Rangers fans with full-page newspaper ad

Yu Darvish is no longer a Ranger as he was traded to the Dodgers ahead of Monday’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline. The Rangers received prospects Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy, and Brendon Davis for the right-hander.

Darvish, soon 31 years old, signed a six-year, $56 million contract with the Rangers in January 2012. Over parts of five seasons, he won 52 games with a 3.42 ERA as well as 960 strikeouts and 294 walks over 782 2/3 innings. He had one good start in the playoffs (the 2012 AL Wild Card game against the Orioles) and one bad start (Game 2 of the 2016 ALDS against the Blue Jays).

Darvish thanked Rangers fans for supporting him in his tenure in Texas with a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News. He wrote:

Thank you very much for the past 5.5 years since 2012. Coming from Japan, I could not have adjusted to the new environment if it weren’t for all the courteous fans, teammates, team staff and all affiliates who supported me. It is my biggest regret that I gave up 10 runs in my last outing as a Ranger. There were a small number of voices that said, “Darvish only cares about strikeouts.” Although I may have had strikeouts in my mind, fans, team, teammates and team staff were always my top priority. Thank you very much for everything! Please take care! Yu Darvish

Darvish is set to make his Dodgers debut on Friday against the Mets at Citi Field.

