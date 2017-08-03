Tigers place Michael Fulmer on the disabled list with an elbow injury

The Tigers announced on Thursday that pitcher Michael Fulmer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Tuesday, with right elbow ulnar neuritis. The club selected the contract of reliever Edward Mujica from Triple-A Toledo.
Fulmer, 24, has had another good season, but struggled in his most recent start, giving up seven runs in six innings to the Yankees on Monday. Overall, he’s carrying a 3.59 ERA with a 100/31 K/BB ratio in 140 1/3 innings. Fulmer won the American League Rookie of the Year Award last year.
Mujica, 33, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2015. With Toledo, he posted a 2.35 ERA with a 38/5 K/BB ratio in 46 innings out of the bullpen.
Yu Darvish is no longer a Ranger as he was traded to the Dodgers ahead of Monday’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline. The Rangers received prospects Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy, and Brendon Davis for the right-hander.
Darvish, soon 31 years old, signed a six-year, $56 million contract with the Rangers in January 2012. Over parts of five seasons, he won 52 games with a 3.42 ERA as well as 960 strikeouts and 294 walks over 782 2/3 innings. He had one good start in the playoffs (the 2012 AL Wild Card game against the Orioles) and one bad start (Game 2 of the 2016 ALDS against the Blue Jays).
Darvish thanked Rangers fans for supporting him in his tenure in Texas with a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News. He wrote:
Thank you very much for the past 5.5 years since 2012.
Coming from Japan, I could not have adjusted to the new environment if it weren’t for all the courteous fans, teammates, team staff and all affiliates who supported me. It is my biggest regret that I gave up 10 runs in my last outing as a Ranger.
There were a small number of voices that said, “Darvish only cares about strikeouts.” Although I may have had strikeouts in my mind, fans, team, teammates and team staff were always my top priority.
Thank you very much for everything!
Please take care!
Yu Darvish
Darvish is set to make his Dodgers debut on Friday against the Mets at Citi Field.
Mets third baseman David Wright has not played in a game in over a year, but the Mets announced yesterday that he has finished medical rehab work and has begun “light baseball activities” at the Mets complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Wright has been sidelined since last May, first with a cervical disc herniation and, more recently, a shoulder impingement. He has appeared in just 75 games since his last full season in 2014. Wright is under contract through 2020 and is owed $47 million after this year. For now insurance is picking up a large portion of that.
It seems unlikely that Wright will play this year, though it’s certainly possible. The smarter play, given all of his setbacks, would seem to be to simply get him to a place where he can throw and maybe it off a tee or something to close the year and then hope that he can report to spring training next season at 100%.