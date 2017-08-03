Paul Goldschmidt homers three times in D-Backs’ win over Cubs

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt provided the bulk of the offense in his team’s 10-8 victory over the Cubs on Thursday. The slugger belted three home runs at Wrigley Field, knocking in a total of six runs over five trips to the plate. He also drew a walk.
Goldschmidt’s first blast opened the scoring in the first inning, a three-run blast off of Jose Quintana. He went yard again in the fifth, a two-run shot that boosted the D-Backs’ lead to 6-1. He tacked on a solo homer in the top of the ninth, breaking an 8-8 tie.
His second homer was an absolute blast, clearing the stands in left field.
Goldschmidt is the ninth player to have a three-homer game this season, joining Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Kemp, Anthony Rendon, Scooter Gennett (four), Eddie Rosario, Corey Seager, Nolan Arenado, and Andrew McCutchen.
After Thursday’s performance, Goldschmidt is hitting .320/.440/.591 with 25 home runs, 85 RBI, 86 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 466 plate appearances. According the FanGraphs, Goldschmidt (5.1) trails only Anthony Rendon (5.3) in Wins Above Replacement in the National League. The NL MVP Award conversation could be very interesting.
Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop teamed up to turn a 5-4-3 double play in the top of the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Tigers. Victor Martinez led off with a double and Mikie Mahtook followed up with an infield single, bringing up James McCann. With a full count, McCann sharply grounded to Machado right at the third base bag. Machado stepped on the base, fired to Schoop at second, who quickly turned the ball around to Chris Davis at first place to finish the triple-killing.
This isn’t even the Orioles’ first triple play of the season. They also turned one in an odd fashion on May 2 against the Red Sox.
The Mets lost Thursday afternoon’s game against the Rockies 5-4, as reliever Hansel Robles walked in the winning run. It was, overall, a really rough day for Robles, who came in to start the eighth inning, retiring the side in order.
In the ninth, Robles hit Jonathan Lucroy to start the inning. After Pat Valaika moved Lucroy to second base on a sacrifice bunt, Robles intentionally walked Charlie Blackmon to bring up D.J. LeMahieu. He walked LeMahieu on five pitches, then walked Nolan Arenado to force in the winning run after going ahead 0-2 in the count. The final pitch sailed to the backstop.
After the game, Robles said he had numbness in his fingers in the ninth inning, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. Robles also accidentally pinched his genitals landing awkwardly on a play in the eighth inning.
There may be a disabled list stint in his future. Robles is carrying a 5.34 ERA with a 35/18 K/BB ratio in 30 1/3 innings.