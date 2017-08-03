Paul Goldschmidt homers three times in D-Backs’ win over Cubs

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt provided the bulk of the offense in his team’s 10-8 victory over the Cubs on Thursday. The slugger belted three home runs at Wrigley Field, knocking in a total of six runs over five trips to the plate. He also drew a walk.

Goldschmidt’s first blast opened the scoring in the first inning, a three-run blast off of Jose Quintana. He went yard again in the fifth, a two-run shot that boosted the D-Backs’ lead to 6-1. He tacked on a solo homer in the top of the ninth, breaking an 8-8 tie.

His second homer was an absolute blast, clearing the stands in left field.

Goldschmidt is the ninth player to have a three-homer game this season, joining Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Kemp, Anthony Rendon, Scooter Gennett (four), Eddie Rosario, Corey Seager, Nolan Arenado, and Andrew McCutchen.

After Thursday’s performance, Goldschmidt is hitting .320/.440/.591 with 25 home runs, 85 RBI, 86 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 466 plate appearances. According the FanGraphs, Goldschmidt (5.1) trails only Anthony Rendon (5.3) in Wins Above Replacement in the National League. The NL MVP Award conversation could be very interesting.

