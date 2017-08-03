Hansel Robles had a really bad day on the mound

The Mets lost Thursday afternoon’s game against the Rockies 4-3, as reliever Hansel Robles walked in the winning run. It was, overall, a really rough day for Robles, who came in to start the eighth inning, retiring the side in order.
In the ninth, Robles hit Jonathan Lucroy to start the inning. After Pat Valaika moved Lucroy to second base on a sacrifice bunt, Robles intentionally walked Charlie Blackmon to bring up D.J. LeMahieu. He walked LeMahieu on five pitches, then walked Nolan Arenado to force in the winning run after going ahead 0-2 in the count. The final pitch sailed to the backstop.
After the game, Robles said he had numbness in his fingers in the ninth inning, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. Robles also accidentally pinched his genitals landing awkwardly on a play in the eighth inning.
There may be a disabled list stint in his future. Robles is carrying a 5.34 ERA with a 35/18 K/BB ratio in 30 1/3 innings.
Ken Rosenthal reported on Thursday that the Blue Jays placed outfielder Jose Bautista on revocable waivers. As mentioned here, this comes as no surprise as teams often place their expensive, under-performing veterans on waivers in August.
Bautista, 36, is having arguably the worst season of his career, batting .216/.325/.381 with 16 home runs and 45 RBI in 471 plate appearances. At the very least, he’s been healthy, having appeared in 107 of the Jays’ 108 games.
Bautista is owed the remainder of his $18.5 million salary for the 2017 season. He has mutual options worth $17 million in 2018 and $20 million in 2019 that can become guaranteed by reaching playing time benchmarks. He also has a full no-trade clause. Expect Bautista to pass through waivers unclaimed. If the Jays do find a trade partner afterwards, Bautista could be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for a playoff contender.
The Tigers announced on Thursday that pitcher Michael Fulmer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Tuesday, with right elbow ulnar neuritis. The club selected the contract of reliever Edward Mujica from Triple-A Toledo.
Fulmer, 24, has had another good season, but struggled in his most recent start, giving up seven runs in six innings to the Yankees on Monday. Overall, he’s carrying a 3.59 ERA with a 100/31 K/BB ratio in 140 1/3 innings. Fulmer won the American League Rookie of the Year Award last year.
Mujica, 33, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2015. With Toledo, he posted a 2.35 ERA with a 38/5 K/BB ratio in 46 innings out of the bullpen.