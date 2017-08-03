David Wright has begun low-level baseball activities in Florida

Mets third baseman David Wright has not played in a game in over a year, but the Mets announced yesterday that he has finished medical rehab work and has begun “light baseball activities” at the Mets complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Wright has been sidelined since last May, first with a cervical disc herniation and, more recently, a shoulder impingement. He has appeared in just 75 games since his last full season in 2014. Wright is under contract through 2020 and is owed $47 million after this year. For now insurance is picking up a large portion of that.

It seems unlikely that Wright will play this year, though it’s certainly possible. The smarter play, given all of his setbacks, would seem to be to simply get him to a place where he can throw and maybe it off a tee or something to close the year and then hope that he can report to spring training next season at 100%.

