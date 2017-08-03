Blue Jays place Jose Bautista on revocable waivers

Ken Rosenthal reported on Thursday that the Blue Jays placed outfielder Jose Bautista on revocable waivers. As mentioned here, this comes as no surprise as teams often place their expensive, under-performing veterans on waivers in August.

Bautista, 36, is having arguably the worst season of his career, batting .216/.325/.381 with 16 home runs and 45 RBI in 471 plate appearances. At the very least, he’s been healthy, having appeared in 107 of the Jays’ 108 games.

Bautista is owed the remainder of his $18.5 million salary for the 2017 season. He has mutual options worth $17 million in 2018 and $20 million in 2019 that can become guaranteed by reaching playing time benchmarks. He also has a full no-trade clause. Expect Bautista to pass through waivers unclaimed. If the Jays do find a trade partner afterwards, Bautista could be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for a playoff contender.

Follow @Baer_Bill