Getty Images

A-Rod: “That year off I just had to f—ing change and stop being a jerk”

1 Comment
By Craig CalcaterraAug 3, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

There’s a big story about Alex Rodriguez in the Hollywood Reporter. You know the story by now: after becoming baseball’s biggest pariah, A-Rod came back with a new attitude, had one nice season and then bowed out on his terms and with shocking popularity. Now he’s on TV all the time, running a business, dating J.Lo and gets better press than just about anyone with his history has a right to expect.

What’s the secret? Pretty simple, actually:

“It’s probably too soon for me to say this, but maybe in 10 years I’ll be able to say that the ‘ ’14 sabbatical’ was one of the best things that happened in my life,” he says. When I ask if he doesn’t believe that already, he adds, “I’ll say this: That year off I just had to f*****g change and stop being a jerk . . . When I came back [after the suspension], I wanted to be a different person.”

We can never know what athletes and entertainers are really like, but as far as we can discern that sort of thing, A-Rod has made himself into a different person. At the very least, he was never good at maintaining an act very long when he was younger, so I’m comfortable assuming that this is not an act now. The guy seems genuinely comfortable and happy and self-aware in ways he never was before his famous time out.

Beyond all of that, if you’re interested in knowing how A-Rod spends his days now it’s a pretty good article.

 

 

Former Dodgers co-owner Jamie McCourt to be named ambassador to France

Getty Images
14 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraAug 3, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

You might recall a couple of months ago that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was reported to be in favor of nominating Marlins owner Jeff Loria to be the ambassador to France. I’m not sure what happened with that in the interim, but Prebius just got pushed out so, presumably, his ideas no longer hold currency in the West Wing.

Enter a new nominee for the title of ambassador to France: Jaime McCourt, the ex-wife of former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. Or so reports the Boston Globe. So at least they’re keeping it baseball-related.

For those who don’t recall, Jamie McCourt’s tenure as co-owner of the Dodgers was tumultuous. That is, if you even consider her a co-owner. She claimed at various times that she was or wasn’t depending on whether or not it suited her financially at any given moment and Frank, of course, claimed the opposite whenever it suited him. It was complicated. The important part was that, when she and Frank got divorced, all hell broke loose for a couple of years, making a lot of lawyers rich.

Jamie McCourt also acted financially sophisticated or unsophisticated depending upon what the situation called for. She has an MBA from MIT and a law degree, and worked in private practice as an international securities lawyer for years, representing sophisticated companies in complex deals. Then, after buying the Dodgers, she became deeply involved in matters relating to broadcasting and regional sports network negotiations and ran the team’s charitable operations. That is until all the lawsuits and investigations started and she pretended to be a babe in the woods, wholly unaware of how complicated business was. Since then she’s gone on speaking tours in which she tells women just how bad it is to be unaware of one’s financial situation like she was. Good work if you can get it!

As for the job in France: diplomacy is a tricky business. You have to be able to navigate complicated situations and maintain complicated relationships as facts and positions change on the ground. You have to be flexible and not be afraid of shifting positions as the political winds blow from different directions.

Which is to say that Jamie McCourt outta be perfect for the job.

The Hall of Fame president wants players “who play the game the right way” to be inducted

Getty Images
22 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraAug 3, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

Evan Grant was in Cooperstown for Pudge Rodriguez’s Hall of Fame induction and he got the chance to interview Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson. They talked about a lot of stuff, most of it not in any way controversial. At one point, however, Grant asked Idelson about his views on the famous “character clause” Hall of Fame voters are supposed to consider when assessing candidates.

People have talked about the character clause in a lot of different ways over the years. As many know, it was originally devised to give a boost to players whose on-the-field bonafides may have fallen short but who were exemplary off the field in some way. For decades it was ignored almost completely, at least in public discourse. In recent years, however, it came to be used as something of a cudgel via which otherwise worthy players were barred admittance if they were associated with performance enhancing drugs.

Idelson, however, has a different spin on it. One dealing with a couple of the most loaded and contradictory cliches in all of baseball: playing the game the “right way” and “respecting the game”:

Q: What is your definition of the “character” clause on the Hall of Fame ballot?

A: As I view it, character, integrity and sportsmanship is a guide for the writers to use when determining a players’ overall contribution to the game and it’s a part of the voting rules. I look at it as how [the player] respected the game on the field. It’s meant to be how did they treat the game, how did they respect the game? It’s not supposed to be a judgment on character away from the ballfield, although you hope everybody is a good character. Did they respect the game? Did they treat the game right, did they respect the uniform, did they play the game the right way? That’s what you want, is to make sure you don’t have somebody in here who didn’t respect the game. Did they succeed with a level playing field and achieve the level of elite athlete the right way? I’m often asked why baseball is held to this higher standard? In society, things have to have a set of standards. Why not baseball?”

We’ve talked about “playing the game the right way” and “respecting the game” for years, but no one has ever offered a definition of what those phrases means that is even remotely consistent. Most of the time it means “playing the game the way that does not piss me, the person who is mad at another player, off.” And, of course, there’s all sorts of historic racial baggage in which white players, regardless of how demonstrative they are on the field, are said to play the game the right way and black and Latin players who show exuberance and emotion are said to be “showboats” or allegedly lack respect for the game.

I do not think Idelson is trying to secretly codify a new standard of decorum for Hall of Fame induction here. I think he’s actually just leaning on some empty, shopworn cliches out of laziness. But he should know dang well that Hall of Fame voters have, for years, begged the Hall of Fame for guidance on what the “character clause” is supposed to mean and how it is supposed to be applied. If the comments of the Hall of Fame’s President cause even one voter to believe that, say, bat-flipping, celebrating or running afoul of some dumb unwritten rule is disqualifying for a player’s candidacy, he has committed a disservice to the game and to the Hall.